Stretch-run fun! Jake Browning, DeMeco Ryans, Buccaneers among NFL underdogs I'm rooting for

This story is simply awesome. With a nod to Seinfeld, Jake Browning is real and spectacular. Seriously!





I was skeptical at first. I thought Browning, a four-year starter at the University of Washington, could be a solid lower-level backup, but certainly not someone you'd want under center for more than a quick spell. Welp, four years after going undrafted, the 27-year-old has proven me wrong. Watching this backup quarterback light up the league is ... refreshing! Pulsating! This is Jake Browning! His general command of the game is off the charts, as evidenced by his 73.6 percent completion rate. His clutch play at winning time is scintillating (SEE: two fourth-quarter comebacks and two game-winning drives in his first four starts). I thought Cincinnati's season was over when Joe Burrow went down. Nope! Riding a three-game win streak, the Bengals currently hold a wild-card slot at 8-6.





With Ja'Marr Chase ruled out of Saturday's game in Pittsburgh, the doubters will crop back up. But I believe! With the hyper-efficient play I've seen from Browning, I expect the Bengals to take down the spiraling Steelers. Can Browning beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 17? Of course it's possible. Browning might just be earning himself a starting job elsewhere. The man deserves so much credit. Clearly, he took full advantage of all the starter reps he received in training camp while Burrow was dealing with his calf injury. And I'm sure he'd be the first to praise Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor for all their help. Browning has improved so much since his college days. This is a terrific tale of perseverance.