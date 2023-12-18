Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield becomes first opposing QB to post perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field

Two quarterbacks have posted perfect passer ratings at Lambeau Field: Aaron Rodgers against the Raiders in 2019 and Baker Mayfield on Sunday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback diced up Joe Barry's defense to the tune of 381 yards on 22 of 28 passing with four touchdowns for a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the 34-20 win over the hometown Packers. It marked the most points the Buccaneers have ever scored at Lambeau Field.
After the win that kept the 7-7 Bucs atop the NFC South, Mayfield downplayed the perfect passer rating accomplishment.
"I'll be honest. December games are all important," Mayfield said, via ESPN's Jenna Laine. "This one was very important, but this one won't matter unless we hit the reset button and move on to next week. It can't be more special than any other. It is the most important one now, but enjoy it, and then we will move on to next week. That is the mentality we have to have as a unit."
Sunday marked Mayfield's fourth career game with four-plus TD passes and third with a quartet of TD tosses without an INT. It was the first perfect passer rating of his career and the first 158.3 passer rating allowed by Green Bay since 1980 -- first at home -- per NFL Research.
After losing a first-quarter fumble deep in his own end, leading to Green Bay's only lead of the contest, Mayfield marched the Bucs to four scores in its next five possessions, including three straight ending in pay dirt to open the second half. A week after guiding a game-winning drive against Atlanta, Mayfield has spearheaded the Bucs to the top of the division.
"He's meant everything," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said of Mayfield. "From a mental standpoint to a quarterback standpoint, making plays. From a toughness standpoint. From a leadership standpoint. He's done everything. He's checked all the boxes. He's doing all the right things now and I can't say enough about him."
Mayfield entered Sunday's contest having lost the last two times he traveled to Lambeau Field (with Cleveland in 2021 and Los Angeles Rams in 2022), and threw five INTs in those tilts. Sunday, he was nearly flawless.
"Third time's a charm, that's for sure," Mayfield said. "Our team was really prepared to come in here. Just liked we talked about that mentality, the playoff mentality, to come in here with one job in mind and just find a way to win, and we did that. So just couldn't be happier with this group. We will enjoy it, but then hit the reset button onto next week."
Tampa's three straight wins set up a showdown stretch run with the Saints. The Bucs host Jacksonville and New Orleans the next two weeks before closing on the road in Carolina.
In the offseason, Mayfield signed with the Bucs on a one-year deal, hoping to prove he can be a reliable NFL starting signal-caller. It hasn't always been pretty, but he's certainly put his stamp on Tampa in 2024. Leading the Bucs to the playoffs would be the cherry on top.