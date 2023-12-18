Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield becomes first opposing QB to post perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field

After losing a first-quarter fumble deep in his own end, leading to Green Bay's only lead of the contest, Mayfield marched the Bucs to four scores in its next five possessions, including three straight ending in pay dirt to open the second half. A week after guiding a game-winning drive against Atlanta, Mayfield has spearheaded the Bucs to the top of the division.

"He's meant everything," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said of Mayfield. "From a mental standpoint to a quarterback standpoint, making plays. From a toughness standpoint. From a leadership standpoint. He's done everything. He's checked all the boxes. He's doing all the right things now and I can't say enough about him."

Mayfield entered Sunday's contest having lost the last two times he traveled to Lambeau Field (with Cleveland in 2021 and Los Angeles Rams in 2022), and threw five INTs in those tilts. Sunday, he was nearly flawless.

"Third time's a charm, that's for sure," Mayfield said. "Our team was really prepared to come in here. Just liked we talked about that mentality, the playoff mentality, to come in here with one job in mind and just find a way to win, and we did that. So just couldn't be happier with this group. We will enjoy it, but then hit the reset button onto next week."

Tampa's three straight wins set up a showdown stretch run with the Saints. The Bucs host Jacksonville and New Orleans the next two weeks before closing on the road in Carolina.