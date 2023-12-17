2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Eagles-Seahawks on Monday night

This Monday night's game was originally set to feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, but after the first-ever Monday night flex, the matchup will instead be between two NFC teams looking to get back to their winning ways.
The Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) to conclude Week 15, with both clubs in search of a win after struggling in recent weeks.
For the Seahawks, it is essentially a must-win week, as four-straight losses have dropped Seattle from the No. 5 seed in the NFC to the No. 9 spot, currently outside of the postseason picture. With a backlog of teams sitting at 7-6 or 6-7 going into this weekend, there's still a lot to play for, but a loss to the Eagles would be a major setback as the Seahawks hope to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Eagles are in a much safer playoff position, but have also dropped from their previous standing at the top of the NFC. Blowout losses to the 49ers and Cowboys in back-to-back weeks sent Philadelphia down from the No. 1 seed to a wild-card positioning. They can officially clinch a spot in the postseason with a win on Monday (or through one of a variety of outcomes from earlier in the weekend), but a win would more importantly get the team back on track in their quest to return to the Super Bowl.
Which team will be able to end its losing streak and further its efforts towards a postseason appearance in January?
Here are four things to watch for when the Eagles visit the Seahawks on Monday night:
- WHERE: Lumen Field (Seattle)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL+
- What is the Seahawks’ quarterback situation? Eagles in flux, too. Geno Smith missed last week’s game due a groin injury suffered in practice, and is considered questionable to play after practicing only in a limited capacity this week. He’s said he’s felt better as the days go on, but will the rest and extra day be enough for him to make it back on the field on Monday? And if he does return to play, will he be at 100 percent, or will he be hampered by lingering issues? Smith was already playing through a triceps/elbow injury on his throwing arm, but last week’s game was the first he missed due to injury, resulting in the Seahawks starting backup Drew Lock. Lock was serviceable in his appearance, going 22-of-31 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had two bad interceptions late in the game that ended any chance of a comeback. Whether Seattle will have to turn to Lock once again, or whether Geno will play -- and to what extent he’ll be at full strength -- will play a huge part in the Seahawks’ chances of pulling off the upset. The Eagles suddenly have their own questions at the position after Jalen Hurts was a late add to the injury report due to a weekend illness. Hurts officially is questionable for MNF and his status will be one to watch was we approach kickoff.
- The Eagles have to get back on track. Philly had been one of the more consistently strong offenses this season and ranked within the top-10 in yards and points per game through 12 weeks. But in the losses to the 49ers and Cowboys, the Eagles offense stalled out, including failing to score an offensive touchdown last week versus Dallas. Hurts is in the midst of a four-game streak of outings with a passer rating below 100.0. The run game averaged 20.5 carries and 76.0 rush yards per game over their last two contests, down from averaging 31.7 carries and 133.3 rush yards in Weeks 1-12. If the Eagles want to get right with a likely playoff run approaching, those numbers have to get back to what they were earlier in the year. In this quest, it’ll help that the Eagles will be facing a Seahawks defense that has struggled as a unit in defending both the pass and the run. Seattle ranks 23rd in rush yards allowed per game and 25th in pass yards, giving Philadelphia an ideal matchup to get back on track, if they can capitalize.
- A possible matchup between Defensive ROY candidates. On Day 1 of this year’s NFL draft in April, the Eagles and Seahawks each selected a defensive player with their first pick of the night, and both have proven to be well-chosen picks thus far. Seattle drafted cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick, and the rookie has been impressive in his debut season, ranking up 65 tackles, three sacks, 16 pass breakups (third in the league) and one interception that he returned for a 97-yard touchdown. He is currently projected as one of the leading candidates for earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, alongside the Eagles’ first-round selection. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, picked No. 9 overall, already has four sacks, two forced fumbles and 27 tackles, and he had a fumble recovery last week for Philadelphia’s lone touchdown on a scoop-and-score. He’ll be on the field this Monday, but Witherspoon’s status is more in the air. The cornerback left last week’s loss after only seven snaps due to a hip pointer injury and is questionable after not practicing all week. But the Seahawks have said they’re hopeful he’ll be available versus the Eagles, and if he is, fans will be able to watch two of the best defensive rookies of this year’s class on the same field. Which one will be able to further their Rookie of the Year case with their performance?
- Will Philly’s defense find its footing? The Eagles defense gave up 30-plus points in each of its last two losses, allowing both Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott to throw for multiple touchdowns. And Philly’s woeful pass defense -- 28th in yards per game allowed -- could be in for another rough day if it lets the Seahawks WRs get going on Monday. While Seattle ranks 15th overall in pass yards per game, the trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have the potential to be explosive, especially if Geno Smith is back on the field throwing to them. Of special note in this matchup is Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s return to Seattle, where he spent last season as an associate defensive coach before being hired by Philadelphia. He should be familiar with at least Metcalf and Lockett from seeing them in practice, and it could be interesting to see how his current unit stacks up against his former team.