2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Eagles-Seahawks on Monday night

This Monday night's game was originally set to feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, but after the first-ever Monday night flex, the matchup will instead be between two NFC teams looking to get back to their winning ways.

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) to conclude Week 15, with both clubs in search of a win after struggling in recent weeks.

For the Seahawks, it is essentially a must-win week, as four-straight losses have dropped Seattle from the No. 5 seed in the NFC to the No. 9 spot, currently outside of the postseason picture. With a backlog of teams sitting at 7-6 or 6-7 going into this weekend, there's still a lot to play for, but a loss to the Eagles would be a major setback as the Seahawks hope to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Eagles are in a much safer playoff position, but have also dropped from their previous standing at the top of the NFC. Blowout losses to the 49ers and Cowboys in back-to-back weeks sent Philadelphia down from the No. 1 seed to a wild-card positioning. They can officially clinch a spot in the postseason with a win on Monday (or through one of a variety of outcomes from earlier in the weekend), but a win would more importantly get the team back on track in their quest to return to the Super Bowl.

Which team will be able to end its losing streak and further its efforts towards a postseason appearance in January?