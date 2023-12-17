Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (illness) downgraded to questionable vs. Seahawks

The Eagles QB has started in all 13 games for the Eagles this season. Hurts has thrown for 3,192 yards for 19 touchdowns, 10 interception and has contributed 12 rushing TDs. The last time Hurts missed a regular season game was in Week 17, 2022.

If Hurts cannot suit up Monday night, veteran QB Marcus Mariota will likely be deemed the starter for Nick Sirianni's squad over rookie Tanner McKee. The Eagles signed Marcus Mariota this offseason for his dual-threat ability to use his legs just like Hurts.