Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (illness) downgraded to questionable vs. Seahawks

Published: Dec 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM Updated: Dec 17, 2023 at 01:09 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Philadelphia Eagles have downgraded quarterback Jalen Hurts' status for Monday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Hurts, who was downgraded questionable due to an illness, was a non-participant in Saturday's practice and 24 hours later was listed with the designation for Monday's game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. The team did not list Hurts' participation status for Thursday and Friday's practices. Hurts will be flying separately from the team to avoid getting any teammates or coaches sick, Rapoport added.

The team later announced Hurts' designation and his travel plans for Monday's game in Seattle.

After two straight losses to the 49ers and Cowboys, Philadelphia (10-3) is the fifth-seed heading into Monday night's game in the NFC playoff picture.

The Eagles QB has started in all 13 games for the Eagles this season. Hurts has thrown for 3,192 yards for 19 touchdowns, 10 interception and has contributed 12 rushing TDs. The last time Hurts missed a regular season game was in Week 17, 2022.

If Hurts cannot suit up Monday night, veteran QB Marcus Mariota will likely be deemed the starter for Nick Sirianni's squad over rookie Tanner McKee. The Eagles signed Marcus Mariota this offseason for his dual-threat ability to use his legs just like Hurts.

During his nine-year career in the NFL, Mariota is 34-40 as a starter. He recently was the starting QB for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and played in 13 games (5-8 record) completing 61.3% of his passes for 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Mariota was benched during his time in Atlanta for Desmond Ridder.

