Former Falcons QB Marcus Mariota signing one-year deal with Eagles

Published: Mar 17, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles are continuing their busy free agency.

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per sources.

The news comes right after former backup QB Gardner Minshew decided to sign with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. Minshew will reunite with former Eagles offensive coordinator and new Colts head coach Shane Steichen in Indy.

Mariota, 29, was released on Feb. 28 from the Falcons after one season in Atlanta. The veteran QB threw for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 61.3 completion percentage in 13 starts (5-8 as a starter). Atlanta benched the former No. 2 overall pick in favor of Desmond Ridder in Week 15 and Mariota went on injured reserve, ending his season due to undergoing surgery for a chronic knee injury.

Philadelphia gets a veteran in Mariota to backup Pro Bowl QB Jalen Hurts, who played in 15 games last season. Hurts missed two games late in the regular season due to a sprained shoulder. The Eagles rolled with Minshew and lost both games. Minshew threw three touchdowns and three interceptions in his two starts.

For his career, Mariota has a 34-40 record over eight seasons where he spent time in Tennessee, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

General manager Howie Roseman continues his busy offseason after signing running back Rashaad Penny, bringing back Fletcher Cox, re-signing cornerback James Bradberry and convincing cornerback Darius Slay to return for the 2023 season.

