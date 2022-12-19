Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has right shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Saturday vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East with a win over the rival Cowboys on Saturday, but may have to manage without its star quarterback.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's win over the Bears and it's putting his status in doubt for Saturday's showdown versus Dallas, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per sources.

Though it's not considered to be a long-term injury for Hurts, the Eagles' primary goal is for him to be fully healthy when he returns to play, Rapoport, Pelissero and Garafolo report.

Hurts didn't miss a snap during Sunday's win in Chicago but saw plenty of action rushing the ball, tying his season high in carries (17) amid a three-touchdown performance. His numbers through the air weren't as productive, however, completing 22 of 37 passes for 315 yards and two interceptions.

The injury momentarily halts what has been an MVP-caliber season from the third-year pro. Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards and 22 TDs (five INTs) with a 104.6 passer rating while adding 747 rushing yards and 13 more TDs to his breakout season.

Gardner Minshew would get the start in Hurts' absence against the Cowboys. The veteran has plenty of experience as a starter dating back to his rookie year in Jacksonville and provided two starts in relief last season for the Eagles, one of which a loss to the Cowboys in Week 18 where he went 19-of-33 for 186 yards, two TDs and an INT.

The news of Hurts' injury has already reached the Cowboys, who are looking to pay back a Week 6 defeat to the Eagles.

"We'll be ready for Gardner or Jalen," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.