Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2022 NFL season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research. Please note that the following scenarios excludes ones that involve ties.
AFC
CLINCHED:
- Buffalo Bills -- playoff berth
- Kansas City Chiefs -- AFC West
Buffalo Bills (11-3) (at Chicago (3-11), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
- BUF win OR
- MIA loss
Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) (at New England (7-7), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:
- CIN win OR
- NYJ loss
Baltimore Ravens (9-5) (vs. Atlanta (5-9), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:
- BAL win + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
- BAL win + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR
- BAL win + NE loss + MIA loss
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) (at Indianapolis (4-9-1), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:
- LAC win + NYJ loss + NE loss + LV loss
NFC
CLINCHED:
- Philadelphia Eagles -- playoff berth
- Minnesota Vikings -- NFC North
- San Francisco 49ers -- NFC West
- Dallas Cowboys -- playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) (at Dallas (10-4), Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title and No. 1 seed with homefield advantage in NFC playoffs with:
- PHI win
New York Giants (8-5-1) (at Minnesota (11-3), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
New York clinches playoff berth with:
- NYG win + DET loss + SEA loss OR
- NYG win + DET loss + WAS loss OR
- NYG win + SEA loss + WAS loss