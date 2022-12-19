Around the NFL

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2022 NFL season

Published: Dec 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research. Please note that the following scenarios excludes ones that involve ties.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills (11-3) (at Chicago (3-11), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. BUF win OR
  2. MIA loss

Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) (at New England (7-7), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:

  1. CIN win OR
  2. NYJ loss

Baltimore Ravens (9-5) (vs. Atlanta (5-9), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BAL win + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
  2. BAL win + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR
  3. BAL win + NE loss + MIA loss

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) (at Indianapolis (4-9-1), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

  1. LAC win + NYJ loss + NE loss + LV loss

NFC

CLINCHED:

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) (at Dallas (10-4), Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title and No. 1 seed with homefield advantage in NFC playoffs with:

  1. PHI win

New York Giants (8-5-1) (at Minnesota (11-3), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NYG win + DET loss + SEA loss OR
  2. NYG win + DET loss + WAS loss OR
  3. NYG win + SEA loss + WAS loss

