Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their last-second 32-29 win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket.
Buffalo took a step closer to clinching the AFC East with the win, but that will wait for at least another week.
The Bills have now reached the postseason in five of the six seasons head coach Sean McDermott has been at the helm.
With a snowy backdrop, the Bills (11-3) evened the season series against the Miami Dolphins (8-6) after a Week 2 loss. Buffalo is rolling right now, having won five in a row with three straight wins against division competition.
After a heartbreaking loss in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round, the Bills became everyone's Super Bowl darlings for this season. With their sights now set on an AFC East crown and the club's first No. 1 seed since 1993, the Bills have booked a playoff trip and a chance to cash in those big-game aspirations.