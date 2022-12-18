Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their last-second 32-29 win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket.

Buffalo took a step closer to clinching the AFC East with the win, but that will wait for at least another week.

The Bills have now reached the postseason in five of the six seasons head coach Sean McDermott has been at the helm.

With a snowy backdrop, the Bills (11-3) evened the season series against the Miami Dolphins (8-6) after a Week 2 loss. Buffalo is rolling right now, having won five in a row with three straight wins against division competition.