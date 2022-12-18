Around the NFL

Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins

Published: Dec 17, 2022 at 11:45 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their last-second 32-29 win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket.

Buffalo took a step closer to clinching the AFC East with the win, but that will wait for at least another week.

The Bills have now reached the postseason in five of the six seasons head coach Sean McDermott has been at the helm.

With a snowy backdrop, the Bills (11-3) evened the season series against the Miami Dolphins (8-6) after a Week 2 loss. Buffalo is rolling right now, having won five in a row with three straight wins against division competition.

After a heartbreaking loss in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round, the Bills became everyone's Super Bowl darlings for this season. With their sights now set on an AFC East crown and the club's first No. 1 seed since 1993, the Bills have booked a playoff trip and a chance to cash in those big-game aspirations.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Vikings clinch NFC North title with biggest comeback in NFL history

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs -- clinching the NFC North division title in historic fashion on Saturday. The Vikings stormed back from a 33-point halftime deficit to stun the Colts, 39-36, in overtime at a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

news

Steelers to start QB Mitch Trubisky vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett ruled out

With Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful to play, Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky is expected to get the start in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 15 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles, REFORM Alliance provide incredible experience for kids impacted by criminal justice system

The Philadelphia Eagles partnered with REFORM Alliance to host 35 Philadelphia-area kids impacted by the criminal justice system for their "Eagle for a Day" event. Michael Baca spoke with REFORM co-chair Michael Rubin and Eagles' Jordan Mailata about the impactful experience.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson passed concussion protocol but will not play in Week 15 for precautionary reasons.

news

Shaquille Leonard on being Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee: 'It was pure happiness'

During a challenging season, Shaquille Leonard says he has been sustained in part by his off-the-field work to help others. The linebacker tells Brooke Cersosimo why being named the Colts' nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award "means a lot."

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined twice for $36,281 total for unsportsmanlike conduct

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL fined Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy a total of $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- $23,020 for making contact with a game official plus $13,261 for removing his helmet -- per sources informed of the situation.

news

Steelers will announce Week 15 starting QB on Saturday; rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) doubtful

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday that QB Kenny Pickett is doubtful to play Sunday versus the host Panthers and that he would reveal the starter on Saturday, which presumably will be Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE