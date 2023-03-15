Around the NFL

James Bradberry received 'more lucrative offers' before deciding to re-sign with contending Eagles

Published: Mar 15, 2023 at 08:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost a host of free agents already but were able to keep a key piece in veteran cornerback James Bradberry.

The second-team All-Pro agreed to a three-year, $38 million deal with Philly that includes $20 million fully guaranteed, with a chance to get to $44 million total with incentives, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Bradberry told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino in a phone conversation that the chance to chase a Super Bowl was a primary reason he wanted to return.

"It means a lot, truly, to be back in Philadelphia, especially having the season we just had," Bradberry said. "It feels good to come back and keep trying to compete for the ultimate goal which is the Super Bowl. Of course, I wanted to go to a place where I got paid a substantial amount, enough to where I felt comfortable with. But I also wanted the fit to be right, as well. That was important for me."

Related Links

After getting cut by the New York Giants last offseason, Bradberry landed in Philly on a one-year prove-it deal. The veteran corner proved it in spades. He was a lockdown coverage corner, allowing a 54.7 passer rating, fourth-best in the NFL.

Turning 30 in August, Bradberry's deal didn't break the bank. The $12.6 million-per-year average places him 16th among CBs, per Over The Cap.

Bradberry told the Inquirer that he got "more lucrative offers" from other clubs, but the allure of chasing a ring in Philly allowed him to be comfortable with the deal. The CB pointed to the offense's stability as a reason he's optimistic the Eagles can get back to the Super Bowl.

"Of course, our offense is really, really, really good, and they're going to be really good for a long time," Bradberry told Tolentino. "Jalen Hurts and those guys, they make the whole engine run. I love competing every day with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They're really the ones that get it started, and I know we have a good front seven to set the tone. I have belief (general manager) Howie (Roseman) is going to do a good job of building our [defensive] core back up. I have a lot of confidence in the team in general. That was a big part of my decision."

Given that most believed Bradberry would price himself out of Philly, the Eagles getting the veteran to take less to return is a coup.

"I'm dedicating myself to this team," Bradberry said. "I want to be a piece on this defense. I want to bring Philadelphia a Super Bowl title."

With Bradberry locked down, attention in the Eagles' secondary turns to free agent C.J. Gardner-Johnson and veteran Darius Slay, who has been permitted to seek potential trade options.

Related Content

news

Panthers expected to sign TE Hayden Hurst to three-year contract

The Panthers are signing TE Hayden Hurst to a three-year deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

LB Leighton Vander Esch on re-signing with Cowboys: 'My best football is ahead of me'

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch believes his "best football is ahead of" him after re-signing with the Cowboys.

news

Vikings finalizing two-year, $22 million contract for ex-Cardinals CB Byron Murphy

Minnesota lost one big-name cornerback to free agency this year but has added another. The Vikings are finalizing a two-year, $22 million deal with former Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy.

news

Lions signing former Bears RB David Montgomery to three-year, $18M deal

David Montgomery is staying in the NFC North. The Lions are signing the former third-round running back to a three-year contract worth $18 million.

news

Falcons re-signing OL Kaleb McGary to three-year, $34.5 million deal

The Falcons are returning a mainstay on their offensive line. Atlanta is signing offensive tackle Kaleb McGary to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

news

Panthers signing former Saints QB Andy Dalton to two-year, $11 million contract

The Panthers have found a veteran leader for their quarterback room ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Carolina is signing former Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year, $11 million contract with $8 million guaranteed.

news

Colts to release QB Matt Ryan after one season in Indianapolis

Matt Ryan's second career chapter in Indianapolis is over. The Colts are planning to release Ryan after one season spent with the team.

news

Eagles re-signing CB James Bradberry on three-year, $38 million deal

Philadelphia is bringing back a core piece of its Super Bowl-caliber defense. The Eagles are re-signing cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million contract.

news

Cowboys acquiring former All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore from Colts in trade; LB Leighton Vander Esch returning on 2-year deal

The Cowboys are acquiring corner Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the Colts, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch also is returning to Dallas on a two-year contract.

news

Jets signing ex-Packers WR Allen Lazard to four-year, $44 million deal

A key piece to the Aaron Rodgers puzzle has found its place in New York. The Jets are working to finalize a deal with receiver Allen Lazard for four years and $44 million.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE