James Bradberry received 'more lucrative offers' before deciding to re-sign with contending Eagles

After getting cut by the New York Giants last offseason, Bradberry landed in Philly on a one-year prove-it deal. The veteran corner proved it in spades. He was a lockdown coverage corner, allowing a 54.7 passer rating, fourth-best in the NFL.

Turning 30 in August, Bradberry's deal didn't break the bank. The $12.6 million-per-year average places him 16th among CBs, per Over The Cap.

Bradberry told the Inquirer that he got "more lucrative offers" from other clubs, but the allure of chasing a ring in Philly allowed him to be comfortable with the deal. The CB pointed to the offense's stability as a reason he's optimistic the Eagles can get back to the Super Bowl.

"Of course, our offense is really, really, really good, and they're going to be really good for a long time," Bradberry told Tolentino. "Jalen Hurts and those guys, they make the whole engine run. I love competing every day with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They're really the ones that get it started, and I know we have a good front seven to set the tone. I have belief (general manager) Howie (Roseman) is going to do a good job of building our [defensive] core back up. I have a lot of confidence in the team in general. That was a big part of my decision."

Given that most believed Bradberry would price himself out of Philly, the Eagles getting the veteran to take less to return is a coup.

"I'm dedicating myself to this team," Bradberry said. "I want to be a piece on this defense. I want to bring Philadelphia a Super Bowl title."