Eagles releasing Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay after three seasons

Published: Mar 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Big Play Slay is on the move.

The Philadelphia Eagles plan to release cornerback Darius Slay, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Garafolo added the Eagles would designate Slay as a post-June 1 release, which saves $17.5 million in cap space in 2023 with $8.6 million in dead money this year. More than $13 million in dead money will be on the cap in 2024, per Garafolo.

The 32-year-old tweeted his goodbye to Philly Wednesday.

The Eagles acquired the five-time Pro Bowl corner in 2020 in a trade with the Detroit Lions and handed him a three-year, $50.05 million contract extension.

Slay was slated to enter the final year of his contract, set to earn $17 million in base salary but had no guaranteed money left on the deal. Sides attempted to find common ground on a potential extension but were unable to do so.

Philly granted Slay permission to seek a trade late last week. With no team willing to trade for and pay the corner, the Eagles ultimately will release him.

In three seasons in Philly, Slay generated two Pro Bowl campaigns, earning seven interceptions and 166 tackles. He'll hit the open market as one of the top cover men available when the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET.

Releasing Slay comes after the Eagles re-signed corner James Bradberry on Tuesday. Slay is one of several starters the NFC champs will lose this offseason, with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (49ers), linebacker T.J. Edwards (Bears), linebacker Kyzir White (Cardinals) and safety Marcus Epps (Raiders) agreeing to deals elsewhere. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox remain free agents.

