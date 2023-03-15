Eagles releasing Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay after three seasons

The Eagles acquired the five-time Pro Bowl corner in 2020 in a trade with the Detroit Lions and handed him a three-year, $50.05 million contract extension.

Slay was slated to enter the final year of his contract, set to earn $17 million in base salary but had no guaranteed money left on the deal. Sides attempted to find common ground on a potential extension but were unable to do so.

Philly granted Slay permission to seek a trade late last week. With no team willing to trade for and pay the corner, the Eagles ultimately will release him.