CB Darius Slay expected to remain with Eagles after day-long discussions Wednesday

The middle ground the two parties had to find likely revolved around his $26.1 million cap number in 2023, an increase of more than $16 million from the year prior.

Slay has played superbly since joining the Eagles in a trade from Detroit three years ago, making two Pro Bowls and contributing seven interceptions with three defensive scores.

Although Philly has already lost core playmakers such as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, safety Marcus Epps, and linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White to free agency, it appears to have stopped the bleeding and returned its top two CBs to the secondary.