CB Darius Slay expected to remain with Eagles after day-long discussions Wednesday

Darius Slay apparently isn't leaving Philadelphia after all.
After being given permission to seek a trade ahead of free agency and his release reportedly imminent earlier Wednesday, Slay tweeted later the same evening, "Back like I never left!!! Run it back."
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles were in discussions all day with Slay to find a solution for the five-time Pro Bowler to remain with the team.
The middle ground the two parties had to find likely revolved around his $26.1 million cap number in 2023, an increase of more than $16 million from the year prior.
Slay has played superbly since joining the Eagles in a trade from Detroit three years ago, making two Pro Bowls and contributing seven interceptions with three defensive scores.
Although Philly has already lost core playmakers such as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, safety Marcus Epps, and linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White to free agency, it appears to have stopped the bleeding and returned its top two CBs to the secondary.
The Eagles re-signed cornerback James Bradberry on Tuesday and it appears they've salvaged Slay's stay in Philly.