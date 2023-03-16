Around the NFL

CB Darius Slay expected to remain with Eagles after day-long discussions Wednesday

Published: Mar 15, 2023 at 11:48 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Darius Slay apparently isn't leaving Philadelphia after all.

After being given permission to seek a trade ahead of free agency and his release reportedly imminent earlier Wednesday, Slay tweeted later the same evening, "Back like I never left!!! Run it back."

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles were in discussions all day with Slay to find a solution for the five-time Pro Bowler to remain with the team.

Related Links

The middle ground the two parties had to find likely revolved around his $26.1 million cap number in 2023, an increase of more than $16 million from the year prior.

Slay has played superbly since joining the Eagles in a trade from Detroit three years ago, making two Pro Bowls and contributing seven interceptions with three defensive scores.

Although Philly has already lost core playmakers such as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, safety Marcus Epps, and linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White to free agency, it appears to have stopped the bleeding and returned its top two CBs to the secondary.

The Eagles re-signed cornerback James Bradberry on Tuesday and it appears they've salvaged Slay's stay in Philly.

Related Content

news

Bengals signing four-time Pro Bowl LT Orlando Brown to four-year, $64.09 million deal

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing left tackle Orlando Brown to a four-year, $64.09 million contract with a signing bonus over $31 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

news

Panthers agree to terms with former Eagles RB Miles Sanders

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former Eagles running back Miles Sanders, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Saints signing ex-Lions RB Jamaal Williams to three-year contract

The New Orleans Saints are signing running back Jamaal Williams to a three-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Eagles re-signing six-time Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox for 12th season in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to a one-year, $10 million deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter struggles during Georgia pro day workout

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top talents in the 2023 NFL Draft, struggled toward the end of his workout at the Bulldogs' pro day on Wednesday, a personnel source told NFL Network's Sherree Burruss.

news

Ravens placing low tender on QB Tyler Huntley; team would get no compensation if he signs elsewhere

The Baltimore Ravens are placing the right-of-first-refusal tender on restricted free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Commanders expected to sign veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

The Washington Commanders are expected to sign veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

news

Patriots signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to three-year, $33 million deal

The New England Patriots are expected to sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Wednesday.

news

Lavonte David returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers on one-year, $7 million deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Lavonte David on a one-year, $7 million guaranteed contract. David, 33, will return to Tampa Bay for his 12th season.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says intention is to play for New York Jets in 2023

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he has made it clear since last Friday that his intention is to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

news

Bills re-sign Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer to two-year contract

The Buffalo Bills are expected to re-sign veteran safety Jordan Poyer. There are still matters to work out between Poyer and the Bills in regards to a contract, but one of Buffalo's defensive stars isn't going anywhere.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE