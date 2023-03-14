Eagles re-signing CB James Bradberry on three-year, $38 million deal

Stars aligned for the Eagles defense during Bradberry's first season with the club. Along with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, Bradberry helped the league's best passing defense in 2022, which led all teams in passing yards allowed per game (179.8). The unit's stellar coverage on the backend allowed Eagles pass rushers to accrue a league-high 70.0 sacks, which was just two shy of the 1984 Chicago Bears all-time record.