Eagles re-signing CB James Bradberry on three-year, $38 million deal

Philadelphia is bringing back a core piece of its Super Bowl-caliber defense.
The Eagles are re-signing cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Bradberry's new contract includes $20 million fully guaranteed and is worth up to $44 million with incentives, per Pelissero.
Stars aligned for the Eagles defense during Bradberry's first season with the club. Along with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, Bradberry helped the league's best passing defense in 2022, which led all teams in passing yards allowed per game (179.8). The unit's stellar coverage on the backend allowed Eagles pass rushers to accrue a league-high 70.0 sacks, which was just two shy of the 1984 Chicago Bears all-time record.
Bradberry tallied 44 tackles (two tackles for loss), three interceptions (one pick-six) and 17 passes defensed without missing a game during the regular season.
In the playoffs, Bradberry, 30, shined during the Eagles' Divisional Round victory over the Giants with an INT and two pass defensed amid Philadelphia's run to Super Bowl LVII.
Ranked No. 8 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents list, Bradberry is a key piece for Philly maintaining its defensive prowess in 2023. But with Slay receiving permission to seek a trade, Bradberry may be relied upon as the Eagles' top cover man going forward.
Brought in on a one-year deal after being cut by the rival Giants in the 2022 offseason, the 30-year-old Bradberry said he won't "play for cheap" following a standout season in Philadelphia. General manager Howie Roseman recognized his worth as the Eagles aim to defend their NFC crown.