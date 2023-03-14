Around the NFL

Eagles re-signing CB James Bradberry on three-year, $38 million deal

Published: Mar 14, 2023 at 05:37 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Philadelphia is bringing back a core piece of its Super Bowl-caliber defense.

The Eagles are re-signing cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Bradberry's new contract includes $20 million fully guaranteed and is worth up to $44 million with incentives, per Pelissero.

Stars aligned for the Eagles defense during Bradberry's first season with the club. Along with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, Bradberry helped the league's best passing defense in 2022, which led all teams in passing yards allowed per game (179.8). The unit's stellar coverage on the backend allowed Eagles pass rushers to accrue a league-high 70.0 sacks, which was just two shy of the 1984 Chicago Bears all-time record.

Bradberry tallied 44 tackles (two tackles for loss), three interceptions (one pick-six) and 17 passes defensed without missing a game during the regular season.

In the playoffs, Bradberry, 30, shined during the Eagles' Divisional Round victory over the Giants with an INT and two pass defensed amid Philadelphia's run to Super Bowl LVII.

Ranked No. 8 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents list, Bradberry is a key piece for Philly maintaining its defensive prowess in 2023. But with Slay receiving permission to seek a trade, Bradberry may be relied upon as the Eagles' top cover man going forward.

Brought in on a one-year deal after being cut by the rival Giants in the 2022 offseason, the 30-year-old Bradberry said he won't "play for cheap" following a standout season in Philadelphia. General manager Howie Roseman recognized his worth as the Eagles aim to defend their NFC crown.

Related Content

news

Falcons re-signing OL Kaleb McGary to three-year, $34.5 million deal

The Atlanta Falcons are signing offensive tackle Kaleb McGary to a three-year, $34.5 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources

news

Panthers signing former Saints QB Andy Dalton to one-year, $10 million contract

The Carolina Panthers are signing former Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract with $8 million guaranteed and a max value of $17 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Colts to release QB Matt Ryan after one season in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to release quarterback Matt Ryan after only one season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys acquiring former All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore from Colts in trade; LB Leighton Vander Esch returning on 2-year deal

The Cowboys are acquiring corner Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the Colts, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch also is returning to Dallas on a two-year contract.

news

Jets signing ex-Packers WR Allen Lazard to four-year, $44 million deal

The New York Jets are signing former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Eagles agree to terms with former Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a deal with running back Rashaad Penny, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the pact.

news

Giants finalizing trade to acquire TE Darren Waller from Raiders

The New York Giants are making a splash trade to acquire a big-time weapon for Daniel Jones. Big Blue is finalizing a deal to get tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets he turned down three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke his free agency silence on Tuesday, tweeting that he turned down a three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract. What's there to make of this latest development?

news

New Orleans Saints retaining WR Michael Thomas on incentive-laden, one-year deal

The New Orleans Saints are retaining WR Michael Thomas on an incentive-laden, one-year deal for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Dolphins re-signing RBs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson to two-year deals

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson are running it back in Miami, agreeing to two-year deals with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Tuesday.

news

Dallas Cowboys re-signing safety Donovan Wilson to three-year contract

Dallas hung onto one of its key pieces in the defensive backfield. The Cowboys agreed to terms to re-sign safety Donovan Wilson to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE