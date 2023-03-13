Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: The original ranking

It would be shocking if Jackson was re-signed by Baltimore before receiving the franchise tag. An exclusive tag would keep Jackson in Baltimore for $45 million in 2023. A non-exclusive tag would cost $32.4 million and allow other teams to sign Jackson to an offer sheet; the Ravens could choose to match or let him walk in exchange for two first-round picks.





I don't understand why the Ravens would rather trade Jackson than give him a fully guaranteed contract. Surely they realize there are other teams happy to pay the man and won't bat an eye at guaranteeing a contract for their best player, like the teams in every other major American sport do for all their players.