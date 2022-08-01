Around the NFL

Allen Lazard: Potential to be Packers' No. 1 receiver adds 'a little fuel to that fire'

Published: Aug 01, 2022 at 10:38 AM
Kevin Patra

Davante Adams' exit from Green Bay has opened the Packers' No. 1 receiver role. Fifth-year wideout Allen Lazard has a chance to step into that spot and see a boatload of targets in 2022.

"I think it added maybe a little fuel to that fire, so to speak," Lazard said of Adams' departure, via The Associated Press. "But it wasn't like it ignited the flame."

Lazard has battled for reps through his first four seasons. He played in just one game as a rookie and spent most of his career as the No. 3 option behind Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed in Kansas City this offseason.

The Packers revamped their receiver room this offseason, signing Sammy Watkins, drafting Christian Watson in the second round, and Romeo Doubs -- who has shined early in training camp -- in the fourth. Green Bay still has veteran Randall Cobb and 2021 third-rounder Amari Rodgers on the roster.

Lazard, who signed his restricted free-agent tender this offseason, has garnered praise from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers as the potential top target.

"I really think Allen is ready to make a jump and be a No. 1 receiver," Rodgers said. "He has a lot to prove, I think, to himself and other people and maybe to the team as well. So I like a hungry Allen Lazard."

Entering the final year of his contract, the 26-year-old said he's been waiting his whole life for a chance to prove he can be a go-to player.

"Since I was 16 years old, when I committed to Iowa State, this is the vision I saw, this is the vision I had," Lazard said. "I never knew how I'd get here. I didn't know I'd have to go through Jacksonville and fight my way up the roster to get to this point. But I knew eventually that I would be here."

Lazard is coming off career highs with 40 catches on 60 targets for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. With a host of additional passes potentially coming his way this season, Lazard could blow those numbers out of the water in 2022.

