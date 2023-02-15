Jason Kelce undecided on future as both Kelce brothers process emotional Super Bowl LVII

Jason entered 2022 with plenty of uncertainty regarding his future after 11 seasons in the NFL. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't waste much time attempting to convince his All-Pro center to return for another year, sending him two kegs of beer as part of his pitch. Jason responded by recording a video of him drinking a beer from one of the kegs, which served as his announcement that he would return for another season, one that ended with his Eagles reaching the Super Bowl and falling painfully short of winning a second title in six seasons.

Kelce can certainly still perform at an elite level. If one needs proof, look no further than Jalen Hurts' four-yard touchdown run just before halftime, a play in which Kelce pulled from his center position to the left edge of the line, covering three gaps' worth of width before kicking out Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton to create a lane through which Hurts ran for the score.

Both of the Kelce brothers remain among the NFL's elite, and while Travis, 33, has yet to field questions about his future, neither are getting any younger. Still, after a dream-like season in which the two launched a weekly podcast that exploded in popularity and simultaneously chronicled their journey to the Super Bowl, it's difficult to envision a 2023 season in which both aren't playing.

Whether or not it's Jason's last hurrah, the 2022 season will forever be a special one for the two kids from Cleveland Heights, Ohio.