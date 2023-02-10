Super Kelce Bros: Jason, Travis shaped by Cleveland Heights, University of Cincinnati and Andy Reid

By Travis' draft day, Reid already knew what his new team, the Chiefs, would get from the No. 63 overall pick.

"He knew who I was, and he knew that I was a good person, and he had met Travis before," Jason said of Reid, who displayed his affection for Jason by tugging at the center's beard during their Monday night interaction in Phoenix. "I really think anybody that's ever met and conversed with Travis knows that he's a great person, that he's an empathetic, compassionate, great human being. I think that certainly helped the concerns that some teams might have had who didn't know Travis."

But once again, Travis had football taken away from him. A knee injury sustained in his first NFL preseason ultimately led to microfracture surgery, limiting his rookie campaign to just a single special teams snap. In Year 2, though, Travis found a perfect fit in Reid's offense, which quickly utilized the tight end's versatility to destroy opposing defenses by creating mismatches and watching Kelce feast to the tune of 67 catches for 862 yards and five touchdowns -- all team highs in 2014. In the eight seasons since, he's made the Pro Bowl every year while also earning first-team All-Pro honors four times, as well as three second-team nods. Long story short: He's on a direct course to receiving a gold jacket five years after his eventual retirement, an incredible feat for a player who was once without a team for a year in college.

All of the challenges the brothers have overcome might explain why Jason's demeanor was toned down Monday night, at least before he took the podium and let his magnetic personality show. It has taken Herculean efforts -- walking onto a team that didn't have a scholarship for him in college, sitting and waiting deep into Day 3 of the draft before hearing his name called and then beating out a veteran for a starting job -- for him to reach this point. The same can be said for Travis' journey to the NFL, which was far from certain back in 2010, when he was placing calls to irritable consumers instead of running routes for the Bearcats.

There's the element of an uncertain future, too. It's common knowledge that Eagles coach Nick Sirianni sent not one, but two kegs of beer to Jason's house last offseason as part of a pitch to convince the center to delay his retirement. The ploy worked, but for how long?

"It's a couple of years I thought Jason was gonna retire," Jones said. "He had a few bangs. I was at the NFC Championship Game when he went the first time. He was driving me back to my car. He said, 'Coach, man, I just got something going on in the back of my leg -- I don't know what happened.' I thought maybe that would be it.

"That year, they figured out what was going on. He did another year. When you see him out there, he's still pulling. He's still good in space. You never know. And they need him. If they win it this year, he could hang it up. But I think he's still got a couple years left."

Sunday's game could be Jason's last, and it will be infinitely more special because his younger brother -- the one he sparred with as a kid and protected fiercely as a student-athlete -- will be on the opposite sideline.