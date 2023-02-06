All-Andy Reid Team: Chiefs DT Chris Jones, Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins lead defense

Played for Reid: 1999-2008 (Eagles)





The second of Philadelphia's two second-round draft picks in 1996 (tight end Jason Dunn was taken seven spots higher), Dawkins didn't make his first Pro Bowl until Reid's arrival in 1999. From then on, the Hall of Fame safety made eight more Pro Bowls (two with Denver in 2009 and 2011) and was a four-time first-team All-Pro. Dawkins -- or, as they called him on the field, "Weapon X" -- was the heartbeat of the Eagles' defense for more than a decade as the ultimate leader and pro. And boy, was he fun to watch.