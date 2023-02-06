Analysis

All-Andy Reid Team: Chiefs DT Chris Jones, Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins lead defense

Published: Feb 06, 2023 at 11:49 AM
Steve-Mariucci
Steve Mariucci

Andy Reid and I both got our NFL coaching start in Green Bay under Mike Holmgren in 1992, spending countless hours together learning the West Coast offense. Three decades later, Andy's preparing for his third Super Bowl in four years, and I'm loving every minute of the build-up to a special matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Reid's current team vs. his former team.

I'm so proud of Andy and all of that he's accomplished in his 24 years as an NFL head coach with the Eagles (1999-2012) and Chiefs (2013-present). He ranks fifth in league history with 268 total wins as a head coach (including the playoffs) and now boasts the second-most postseason wins (21), having just passed Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry with K.C.'s win in the AFC Championship Game. (Bill Belichick tops that latter list with 31 postseason victories.) Watching Andy evolve as a coach has been so fun for me, considering where our NFL careers began.

Today, I'm compiling the all-time Andy Reid all-star team. Everyone who played at least one season under Reid in either Philadelphia or Kansas City is eligible, and I'm taking each player's entire career into consideration -- not just the years played under Reid. Below is the All-Andy Reid defense. Click here for the offense.

Related Links

DE
Trent Cole
Trent Cole
Philadelphia Eagles

Played for Reid: 2005-2012 (Eagles)


A two-time Pro Bowler, Cole was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. In fact, he sits second in career sacks in Eagles franchise history, with 85.5 across 155 games over 10 seasons, behind only the iconic Reggie White (124). For those of you keeping track, current defensive end Brandon Graham ranks fourth among franchise sack leaders with 70 across 178 games over 13 seasons. And as good a pass rusher as Cole was, his availability was arguably his best quality, as he missed just five games in a decade with the Eagles. 

DE
Hugh Douglas
Hugh Douglas
Philadelphia Eagles

Played for Reid: 1999-2002, 2004 (Eagles)


Despite winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1996, the Jets' first-round pick wasn't an ideal fit for Bill Parcells, leading New York to ship Douglas to Philly after just three seasons. Douglas flourished with the Eagles and thrived late in his career under Reid, earning three Pro Bowl nods and one first-team All-Pro selection. Of Douglas' 80 career sacks, He compiled 54.5 as an Eagle, with 42 coming under Reid.  

DT
Chris Jones
Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs

Played for Reid: 2016-present (Chiefs)


Jones has been an elite playmaker on the Chiefs' defensive front for a majority of his pro career, making four Pro Bowls and earning one first-team All-Pro nod in seven seasons. While Kansas City's defense has seen some turnover over the last several years, Jones has been a mainstay for Reid, with 2022 being perhaps his best campaign to date. 

DT
Dontari Poe
Dontari Poe
Kansas City Chiefs

Played for Reid: 2013-16 (Chiefs)


This was a tight race between Poe and Corey Simon, both monsters anchoring the interior of the defense, but Poe got the edge as an elite run-stuffing nose tackle. During Poe's five seasons in Kansas City, the first-rounder totaled 200 tackles, 13 sacks and 12 passes defensed, making two Pro Bowls (2013 and '14) along the way. He also notched three offensive touchdowns (two rushing, one passing). How fun is that?!

OLB
Justin Houston
Justin Houston
Kansas City Chiefs

Played for Reid: 2013-18 (Chiefs)


Houston was one of the NFL's top linebackers of the last decade, playing eight seasons in Kansas City (six with Reid). The sack artist has 111.5 career sacks to his name with his best campaign coming back in 2014, when he came a half-sack short of tying Michael Strahan's single-season sack record of 22.5 (a mark T.J. Watt has since matched). The four-time Pro Bowler helped the Chiefs get back to being a perennial playoff team; it's unfortunate he never got a ring there, leaving Kansas City in free agency prior to the 2019 season.

OLB
Tamba Hali
Tamba Hali
Kansas City Chiefs

Played for Reid: 2013-17 (Chiefs)


Before Frank Clark there was Tamba Hali, a menace who got to the quarterback nearly 90 times in his 12-year career, which was entirely spent in K.C. His best years came between 2011 and '15, earning a Pro Bowl nod in each of those five seasons. Watching Hali, who impressively forced 33 fumbles, and Justin Houston wreck shop was nothing short of a pass-rushing clinic.

ILB
Derrick Johnson
Derrick Johnson
Kansas City Chiefs

Played for Reid: 2013-17 (Chiefs)


The four-time Pro Bowler is the Chiefs' all-time leader in tackles -- and he held the franchise's single-season tackles record until this season, when Nick Bolton (180) surpassed Johnson's total from 2011 (179). Despite his best years occurring before Reid's arrival in Kansas City, Johnson continued to be a force in the middle of the defense, always making plays and generally being around the ball, until he left for Oakland in 2018. 

CB
Troy Vincent
Troy Vincent
Philadelphia Eagles

Played for Reid: 1999-2003 (Eagles)


Before Vincent was the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, he was picking off quarterbacks left and right. The Eagles Hall of Fame cornerback's best seasons came during the Reid era, as he was named to five consecutive Pro Bowls (1999-2003). He was the league's interceptions leader (seven) in 1999 and passes defensed leader (27) in 2001, while also nabbing a first-team All-Pro selection in 2002. His playing career was littered with outstanding achievements, but his best accomplishment was being named the NFL's 2002 Walter Payton Man of the Year. 

CB
Asante Samuel
Asante Samuel
Philadelphia Eagles

Played for Reid: 2008-2011 (Eagles)


Samuel was an absolute ballhawk -- and it's great to see his son, Asante Samuel Jr., taking after dad in his own career. Before Samuel came to Reid's Eagles as a free agent in 2008, he won a pair of rings with the New England Patriots, but he was equally as impactful as an individual player during his days in Philly. In four years with Reid, Samuel logged 23 interceptions -- leading the NFL in 2009 with nine -- and was named to the Pro Bowl three times. 

S
Brian Dawkins
Brian Dawkins
Philadelphia Eagles

Played for Reid: 1999-2008 (Eagles)


The second of Philadelphia's two second-round draft picks in 1996 (tight end Jason Dunn was taken seven spots higher), Dawkins didn't make his first Pro Bowl until Reid's arrival in 1999. From then on, the Hall of Fame safety made eight more Pro Bowls (two with Denver in 2009 and 2011) and was a four-time first-team All-Pro. Dawkins -- or, as they called him on the field, "Weapon X" -- was the heartbeat of the Eagles' defense for more than a decade as the ultimate leader and pro. And boy, was he fun to watch.

S
Eric Berry
Eric Berry
Kansas City Chiefs

Played for Reid: 2013-18 (Chiefs)


Berry was one of the NFL's most inspiring stories of this millennium. Diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma late in 2014, Berry returned for the 2015 season to earn Comeback Player of the Year honors, as well as a Pro Bowl bid and first-team All-Pro designation. The No. 5 overall draft pick in 2010, three years before Reid's arrival, Berry was one of the league's top safeties when healthy and a cornerstone of the Chiefs' defense for a majority of the decade, totaling five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pros.

P
Dustin Colquitt
Dustin Colquitt
Kansas City Chiefs

Played for Reid: 2013-19 (Chiefs)


An extremely consistent punter, Colquitt spent seven seasons with Reid and 15 overall in Kansas City. The two-time Pro Bowler left town on a high note after winning Super Bowl LIV.

Follow Steve Mariucci on Twitter.

Related Content

news

RB Index: Ranking all 75 starting running backs from the 2022 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew evaluated every running back who started a game during the 2022 NFL regular season to create a COMPLETE ranking, from 1 to 75. Did rushing champion Josh Jacobs finish on top?

news

NFL coaches whose personalities best match their cities: Where do Super Bowl LVII opponents rank?

Why does Chiefs coach Andy Reid seem like a perfect fit for Kansas City? Is Eagles coach Nick Sirianni ideal for Philadelphia? Adam Rank lists the five coaches whose personalities best match their team's home cities.

news

All-Andy Reid Team: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens headline stacked offense

In 24 years as an NFL head coach in Philadelphia and Kansas City, Andy Reid has built quite a legacy. Ahead of a Super Bowl LVII matchup between those two franchises, NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci creates an All-Reid Team out of the coach's very best from the Eagles and Chiefs.

news

Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown?

Can the Eagles stop Travis Kelce? Block Chris Jones? Will the Chiefs be able to contain A.J. Brown? Bucky Brooks ranks Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares, providing mitigation ideas for each.

news

NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared

What drove the surprising success of Seattle's passing offense? How badly did Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense stumble? Cynthia Frelund identifies the five units that most overperformed in the 2022 NFL season -- plus the five units that fell the farthest short of expectations.

news

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four QBs selected in top 10; Bills, Eagles add running back

In his first mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm has four quarterbacks coming off the board in the top 10. Plus, two prolific offenses add a running back. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-31.

news

RB Index: Eagles' Miles Sanders among four running backs I was wrong about in 2022

After revisiting his preseason rankings of all 32 RB1s, Maurice Jones-Drew admits he was wrong about four players, including one Pro Bowler who is set to play in Super Bowl LVII.

news

All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Where do Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts land?

Gregg Rosenthal provides a pecking order for the 66 starting quarterbacks in the history of the Super Bowl. How high has Patrick Mahomes climbed? Where does Jalen Hurts rank in his debut?

news

Tom Brady's the G.O.A.T. of G.O.A.T.s, Andy Reid's Super man and Sean Payton's the Broncos' savior

The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, but Chiefs-Eagles isn't the only pressing NFL matter. Adam Schein weighs in on major developments across the league, including Tom Brady's retirement, Denver's hiring of Sean Payton and much more.

news

Tom Brady's retirement marks first significant move in 2023 NFL offseason quarterback market

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement "for good" on Wednesday morning. Judy Battista explores the impact of TB12's decision on the 2023 offseason quarterback market.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: 29 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Saints hold 29th selection via Sean Payton deal

The top 29 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Super Bowl LVII.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE