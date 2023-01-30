The First Read, Super Bowl LVII: Six factors that could determine NFL's biggest game

1) Patrick Mahomes needs to keep blowing us away. Anybody who watched Mahomes limp his way through most of Kansas City's Divisional Round win over Jacksonville had to be skeptical of how much he could move around against Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was dealing with a high ankle sprain, one that was so problematic he hardly did any running at practice all week. It turns out that the same injury that can sideline mere mortals for four to six weeks doesn't pose the same issues for somebody like him. Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals and only turned the ball over once (on a third quarter fumble when the ball slipped out of his hand on a pass play). It's hard to know how healthy Mahomes will be in a couple of weeks against Philadelphia, but he proved those questions don't matter that much today. He made critical plays at key junctures and put his body on the line time and again to generate points for his team Sunday. Mahomes now gets to face an Eagles team that boasts the best pass defense in the league. Judging by how he handled himself against a Bengals defense that had given him problems in three previous losses, he'll probably be just fine.