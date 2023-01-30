Jalen Hurts on Haason Reddick's NFC title game performance vs. 49ers: 'He's been a bad dude all year'

On Sunday, Reddick produced three QB pressures, a turnover caused by pressure and two sacks on 14 pass rush snaps. The linebacker also recovered Johnson's fumble late in the first half that the Eagles turned into a TD to go up 21-7 at the break.

Reddick now has 19.5 sacks in 2022, including playoffs, the second-most sacks in a single season by a Philly player in franchise history (Reggie White: 21.0 sacks in 1987). Reddick has 3.5 sacks in the 2022 postseason (also 1.5 in Divisional Round), the most in a single postseason in Eagles history.

Even before the game devolved into a blowout, with the Niners unable to throw the ball following Johnson leaving with a concussion and Purdy unable to pass much due to the elbow injury, the Eagles' defensive line took control of the contest.

Philly earned eight QB pressures and two sacks on 13 dropbacks when using four or fewer pass rushers, per Next Gen Stats (56 such sacks this season, including playoffs; NGS-era record). The Eagles earned a 61.9 QB pressure percentage Sunday (Philly's highest in a game in the Next Gen Stats Era).

"You want to make the quarterback feel as uncomfortable as possible," coach Nick Sirianni said. "Whether that's with the fans making it loud or disguise in coverages or whether that's hitting them. No. 1, you don't want anyone to get dinged or hurt, so I hope (Purdy) is OK. But it did definitely change the game. Those guys' jobs is to hit the quarterback and affect the game, and they sure did that today."

The Eagles are the first team to allow seven or fewer points and 175 or fewer total yards in a playoff game since the 2010 Ravens in the Wild Card Round versus the Chiefs. Additionally, Philly became the first team to allow seven or fewer points in back-to-back playoff games since the 2000 Ravens.

Yes, it came against the 6th-seeded Giants, and a 49ers team decimated at QB, but Philly has steamrolled to the Super Bowl.

"We came out, played a complete game in all phases, and we got the job done at the end of the day. That's all that matters," Reddick told CBS after the game. "We got the job done, and we're on our way to the Super Bowl.

"We're on a mission. We're on a roll. It starts with our faith and belief in each other. Coaches, players, everyone who comes in the building. We all believe, and we're fighting together at the end of the day. And it showed today."