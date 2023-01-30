Around the NFL

Jalen Hurts on Haason Reddick's NFC title game performance vs. 49ers: 'He's been a bad dude all year'

Published: Jan 29, 2023 at 08:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Haason Reddick's dominant play early in the NFC Championship game completely obliterated the framework of the contest.

On the San Francisco 49ers' first drive, Reddick screamed off the edge, beating a futile block by the tight end, and smashed the arm of Niners quarterback Brock Purdy, forcing a fumble. The hit hurt the rookie's elbow, leaving San Francisco with its fourth-string QB, Josh Johnson.

Reddick followed that up by sacking Johnson on the next series, underscoring the dominant performance from Philadelphia's defensive front in the 31-7 victory, sending them to the Super Bowl.

"This team played a hell of a game today," quarterback Jalen Hurts said after the game. "Reddick, he's been a bad dude all year. That's what we need going forward."

In his first season in Philly, the Temple product constantly discombobulated opposing offenses, generating 16 sacks in the regular season and forcing five fumbles while earning 26 QB hits.

Related Links

On Sunday, Reddick produced three QB pressures, a turnover caused by pressure and two sacks on 14 pass rush snaps. The linebacker also recovered Johnson's fumble late in the first half that the Eagles turned into a TD to go up 21-7 at the break.

Reddick now has 19.5 sacks in 2022, including playoffs, the second-most sacks in a single season by a Philly player in franchise history (Reggie White: 21.0 sacks in 1987). Reddick has 3.5 sacks in the 2022 postseason (also 1.5 in Divisional Round), the most in a single postseason in Eagles history.

Even before the game devolved into a blowout, with the Niners unable to throw the ball following Johnson leaving with a concussion and Purdy unable to pass much due to the elbow injury, the Eagles' defensive line took control of the contest.

Philly earned eight QB pressures and two sacks on 13 dropbacks when using four or fewer pass rushers, per Next Gen Stats (56 such sacks this season, including playoffs; NGS-era record). The Eagles earned a 61.9 QB pressure percentage Sunday (Philly's highest in a game in the Next Gen Stats Era).

"You want to make the quarterback feel as uncomfortable as possible," coach Nick Sirianni said. "Whether that's with the fans making it loud or disguise in coverages or whether that's hitting them. No. 1, you don't want anyone to get dinged or hurt, so I hope (Purdy) is OK. But it did definitely change the game. Those guys' jobs is to hit the quarterback and affect the game, and they sure did that today."

The Eagles are the first team to allow seven or fewer points and 175 or fewer total yards in a playoff game since the 2010 Ravens in the Wild Card Round versus the Chiefs. Additionally, Philly became the first team to allow seven or fewer points in back-to-back playoff games since the 2000 Ravens.

Yes, it came against the 6th-seeded Giants, and a 49ers team decimated at QB, but Philly has steamrolled to the Super Bowl.

"We came out, played a complete game in all phases, and we got the job done at the end of the day. That's all that matters," Reddick told CBS after the game. "We got the job done, and we're on our way to the Super Bowl.

"We're on a mission. We're on a roll. It starts with our faith and belief in each other. Coaches, players, everyone who comes in the building. We all believe, and we're fighting together at the end of the day. And it showed today."

Next on the docket: Win Philly its second Lombardi Trophy.

Related Content

news

Jalen Hurts, Eagles find 'way to get it going' to earn Super Bowl berth

Jalen Hurts' breakout season reached new heights after a 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday and it is now set to culminate on Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce move into second place for most playoff TDs by QB-pass catcher duo

With Sunday night's second-quarter, 14-yard TD pass from All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes to his All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, the pair moved into sole possession of second place for most playoff TDs by a QB-pass catcher duo.

news

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways after four seasons

The Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons at the position, NFL network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

news

NFL community, fans react to all of the action from Championship Sunday

The NFL community, including players and fans, took to social media to share their thoughts on all the action from Championship Sunday.

news

49ers OT Trent Williams, Eagles S K'Von Wallace ejected after fight during fourth quarter of NFC Championship game

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was ejected for slamming Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the turf. Wallace was also kicked out of the game for his role in the scrum during the NFC Championship game.

news

Philadephia Eagles defeat San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Championship Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy (right elbow), Josh Johnson (concussion) suffer injuries in NFC Championship Game loss to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers dealt with QB injuries all season. It continued on Sunday and ultimately led to the end of their season when Brock Purdy injured his throwing elbow and backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion in a 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

news

Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with DC Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert undergoes surgery on left shoulder

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder last Wednesday, the team announced.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) inactive for NFC title game vs. Eagles

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) is inactive for San Francisco's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE