What We Learned

Presented By

Philadephia Eagles defeat San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII

Published: Jan 29, 2023 at 06:08 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 16-3-0
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 15-5-0

FULL BOX SCORE

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, on Championship Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

It is the second game this postseason in which the Eagles defense surrendered only a single touchdown to their opponent, as the Niners dealt with uncertainty at the quarterback position throughout the game. San Francisco saw Brock Purdy leave with an elbow injury only to be forced to return when backup Josh Johnson was concussed.

Philadelphia previously blew out the New York Giants, 38-7, in the Divisional Round, and is rolling to the Super Bowl for the first time since it won it all in 2017, making Philly just the fourth team all time to appear in multiple Super Bowls in a six-year span with a different head coach and starting quarterback.

The Eagles will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona in two weeks.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

49ers defeat Cowboys, advance to NFC Championship Game to face Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to reach the NFC Championship Game for a second straight season, where they will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Bengals defeat Bills, advance to AFC Championship Game to face Chiefs for second consecutive season

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to reach the AFC Championship Game and will face the Kansas City Chiefs for the second consecutive year.

news

Eagles beat Giants, reach first NFC Championship Game since 2017 Super Bowl-winning season

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

news

Chiefs defeat Jaguars, advance to fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, on Saturday to advance to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

news

Cowboys dominate Buccaneers, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2018 season.

news

Bengals defeat Ravens, advance to AFC Divisional Round to face Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the second consecutive year.

news

Giants upset Vikings, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face Eagles

The New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning 2011 season. They will face their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Bills edge Dolphins, 34-31, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills held off the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, to advance to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

news

Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 season.

news

49ers defeat Seahawks, advance to NFC Divisional Round for second straight season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23, on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 18 action.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE