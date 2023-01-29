Philadephia Eagles defeat San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, on Championship Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

It is the second game this postseason in which the Eagles defense surrendered only a single touchdown to their opponent, as the Niners dealt with uncertainty at the quarterback position throughout the game. San Francisco saw Brock Purdy leave with an elbow injury only to be forced to return when backup Josh Johnson was concussed.

Philadelphia previously blew out the New York Giants, 38-7, in the Divisional Round, and is rolling to the Super Bowl for the first time since it won it all in 2017, making Philly just the fourth team all time to appear in multiple Super Bowls in a six-year span with a different head coach and starting quarterback.