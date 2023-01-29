Around the NFL

49ers OT Trent Williams, Eagles S K'Von Wallace ejected after fight during fourth quarter of NFC Championship game

Published: Jan 29, 2023 at 06:21 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFC Championship Game ended in chippy fashion, with a fight breaking out with 4:13 left in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was ejected for slamming Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the turf. Wallace was also kicked out of the game for his role in the scrum.

Williams was clearly frustrated with how the game unfolded. The 49ers' offense struggled after starting quarterback Brock Purdy was injured in the first quarter, and backup signal-caller Josh Johnson left with a concussion. San Francisco was relegated to running a predictable offense for nearly the entire second half of the blowout.

The injuries were a hill the Niners couldn't climb, and it got ugly late in Philly's 31-7 victory.

