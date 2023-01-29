Niners QB Brock Purdy (right elbow), Josh Johnson (concussion) suffer injuries in NFC Championship Game loss to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers dealt with QB injuries all season. It continued on Sunday and ultimately led to the end of their season.

Rookie QB Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury on the Niners' first offensive drive of their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy returned in the second half down 21-7 when his backup Josh Johnson was lost to a concussion, but Purdy's elbow severely limited his ability to throw and the 49ers' play-calling.

Purdy sustained his injury on a sack-fumble when Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick hit him. Purdy returned in the third quarter and was unable to lead sustain any drives to help San Francisco get back into contention.

Johnson replaced Purdy in the first half for the 49ers. On San Francisco's first drive to start the second half, Johnson was hit by Ndamukong Suh and was later ruled out with a concussion. Purdy entered the next play and delivered the ball to Christian McCaffrey.

Johnson was 7-of-13 passing for 74 yards in the game. Purdy finished the game 4-of-4 passing on 23 yards as the 49ers relied on the run throughout the second half.

Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, took over after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury in Week 13. The rookie went 7-0 in starts, including two postseason victories to lift the Niners to the NFC Championship Game.