Lane Johnson fights through torn adductor for chance at another title: 'My sense of urgency is high'

Published: Jan 30, 2023 at 08:21 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Lane Johnson wasn't about to let a torn adductor in his groin stop him from battling for a chance to hoist another Lombardi Trophy.

The Philadelphia Eagles' star right tackle suffered the injury on Christmas Eve but put off surgery for a chance to play in the postseason.

"I was talking to my doctor, Dr. (William) Meyers," Johnson said Sunday after Philadelphia's NFC title game win, via NBC Sports Philly. "He wasn't so sure a football guy could make it through. He said hockey guys can make it through but not a lineman."

The injury certainly didn't wipe away Johnson's sense of humor.

After missing the final two games of the regular season, Johnson returned for the playoff run despite battling a painful injury that required a pregame numbing shot.

Johnson is one of just eight Eagles players who remain from the 2017 Super Bowl squad.

"Like I said, man, my sense of urgency is high," Johnson said. "You get in the back half of your career. I think we had a good team, I knew we had the parts to get where we're at. Yeah, man, it's just a week-by-week thing. Shout out to all our veterans and all our young guns, they're the engine behind this team. So I'm happy."

The Eagles' 31-7 win over San Francisco was so thorough it allowed Philly to rest Johnson the entire fourth quarter to prepare for the Super Bowl.

"Seeing (Jason) Kelce cry and seeing BG (Brandon Graham) tear up and Fletch (Cox)," Johnson said. "It's what it's all about at the end of the day, man. ... Going to battle with your boys and going into that fire with them. I love them and I can't wait to go suit up again with them."

After the Super Bowl, then Johnson will worry about surgery. He's got one more game to gut through.

