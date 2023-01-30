Around the NFL

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead, my (expletive). It's Mahomes house!'

Kevin Patra

Kansas City Chiefs players were fed up with all the talk emanating from Cincinnati referring to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead," signifying Joe Burrow's 3-0 record against K.C.

Following Sunday's nail-biting 23-20 win over the Bengals, Chiefs players fired back.

"Burrowhead, my ass. It's Mahomes house!" Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce screamed, interrupting a CBS postgame interview.

The talk all week about how the Chiefs couldn't beat Burrow and the Bengals clearly miffed K.C. players. Only one of the three wins came at Arrowhead, but that didn't stop the narrative.

Sunday night's bout felt eerily similar to last season's AFC Championship Game, with the Chiefs jumping out to an early lead only to watch Burrow lead the Bengals back to tie the game at 20-20 in the fourth quarter.

Despite playing on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes scrambled on the final play from scrimmage in regulation. A late hit out of bounds by Bengals defender Joseph Ossai gave K.C. a free 15 yards, leading to Harrison Butker's 45-yard game-winning field goal.

"This team, man, we play together," Mahomes said. "I said it from the beginning when we were in the locker room. I said we got to be together, and this team stepped up against a great football team, and we showed this place is Arrowhead, not Burrowhead out here."

During the week, even Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval got in on the "Burrowhead" taunting. Kelce shot back following the championship win.

"I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni," the tight end said during the trophy presentation.

Now that the Chiefs overcame the Burrow hill, they face Kelce's brother, Jason, and the Philadelphia Eagles with a Lombardi Trophy on the line on Feb. 12.

