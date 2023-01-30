Resilient Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs defeat Bengals for third Super Bowl appearance in five seasons

The Chiefs had been the AFC's dominant team for much of the season -- actually for the last five seasons -- with the league's best offense. But two of their three losses -- to the Bills and the Bengals -- had nearly dented their unbreakable hold on the conference. The Week 13 loss to the Bengals, in particular, had seemed to signal that a changing of the guard might be in the offing. No team in the AFC played better in the final two months of the season than the Bengals, and even though the Chiefs were the conference's top seed, when Mahomes was injured last week in the Divisional Round, the Chiefs had a rare look about them as they approached this game: vulnerability.

"I didn't expect to be able to run very much, just the way it felt," Mahomes said.

That did not last long. Mahomes had practiced all week and there was never any doubt he would play. It was merely a question of how. The Chiefs scored on all three of their first-half drives, although Mahomes' game was clearly different. The derring-do that makes Mahomes magical was largely absent. He did not have his normal burst and, he said, he could not squeeze through spots he would normally get through. He was intent on getting rid of the ball more quickly to avoid getting hit, forcing him to take more check downs than usual.

But Mahomes was able to move out of the pocket to extend plays when he had to. And even as one receiver after another got hurt -- Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mercole Hardman were all injured in the game -- Mahomes kept finding targets. Kelce, who had suffered back spasms late last week, was a reliable one. And so was Marquez Valdes-Scantling, one of the players signed in an effort to take the place of the departed Tyreek Hill this season, who caught six passes for 116 yards. But there were also passes to Noah Gray and Marcus Kemp, who had been brought up from the practice squad.