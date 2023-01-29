Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) expected to play in AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals

Kelce practiced in full Friday, but he was still designated as questionable heading into a rematch of last year's conference title game.

Having Kelce available as a safety valve will be imperative for Mahomes, who was designation-free after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Divisional Round but is sure to remain somewhat hobbled.

The two have already connected for one touchdown this postseason, and Kelce caught a second from backup QB Chad Henne in last week's win over Jacksonville when Mahomes missed most of the second quarter to have his ankle evaluated.

Kelce hauled in a season-high 14 catches for 98 yards in that contest. He was the Chiefs' preeminent receiving threat, just like he's been all year. The 33-year-old led Kansas City pass catchers with 1,338 receiving yards in the regular season -- more than 400 yards clear of JuJu Smith-Schuster, second on the team -- and he set career highs with 110 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

The Chiefs will need that production to continue if they hope to down the Bengals and move on to Super Bowl LVII.