Around the NFL

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) expected to play in AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals

Published: Jan 29, 2023 at 01:51 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Patrick Mahomes should have his favorite target available for the Chiefs' biggest game of the 2022 season so far.

Tight end Travis Kelce is expected to play in the AFC championship against Cincinnati despite being a late add to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per sources.

Related Links

Kelce practiced in full Friday, but he was still designated as questionable heading into a rematch of last year's conference title game.

Having Kelce available as a safety valve will be imperative for Mahomes, who was designation-free after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Divisional Round but is sure to remain somewhat hobbled.

The two have already connected for one touchdown this postseason, and Kelce caught a second from backup QB Chad Henne in last week's win over Jacksonville when Mahomes missed most of the second quarter to have his ankle evaluated.

Kelce hauled in a season-high 14 catches for 98 yards in that contest. He was the Chiefs' preeminent receiving threat, just like he's been all year. The 33-year-old led Kansas City pass catchers with 1,338 receiving yards in the regular season -- more than 400 yards clear of JuJu Smith-Schuster, second on the team -- and he set career highs with 110 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

The Chiefs will need that production to continue if they hope to down the Bengals and move on to Super Bowl LVII.

The AFC Championship Game kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

Damar Hamlin speaks out for first time since cardiac arrest, expresses gratitude for widespread support

Almost four weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest incident during the Buffalo Bills' Week 17 game, safety Damar Hamlin spoke publically for the first time since the incident to express his gratitude in a video made in collaboration with the Bills.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Burrow not surprised with consecutive AFC title game appearances: 'I would say that winning is expected'

Having already ended the franchise's 32-year AFC Championship Game drought this time last year, Bengals QB Joe Burrow isn't surprised or overwhelmed by the consistent success that's coincided with his arrival.

news

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: Bengals have always been a 'rah-rah team' but they back it up

Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says the Bengals have been a "rah-rah team" ever since he entered the NFL.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in 49ers-Eagles in NFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

news

Falcons name Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons on Friday named Ryan Nielsen as the team's new defensive coordinator.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kanas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

news

Championship Sunday injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the official injury designations for 49ers-Eagles and Bengals-Chiefs on Championship Sunday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, won't participate in Pro Bowl Games

Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and will be unable to partake in the league's all-star game as a result, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Friday.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to start in AFC title game vs. Bengals despite high ankle sprain

As expected, Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals despite a high ankle sprain. "He looks good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday of Mahomes. "He's moving around good."

news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans emerging as top candidate for Texans' head coaching job

DeMeco Ryans is spending the week preparing for his team's biggest game to date. He might soon be packing his belongings for a new club entirely. The 49ers DC has emerged as a top candidate for the Texans' head coaching job.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE