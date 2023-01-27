Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to start in AFC title game vs. Bengals despite high ankle sprain

As expected, Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite a high ankle sprain.
"He looks good," Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday of Mahomes. "He's moving around good."
It's been mostly a formality that the MVP quarterback would play Sunday after being listed as a full participant in practices this week.
The big question entering Sunday's showdown with the Bengals at Arrowhead isn't whether Mahomes would play, but rather how much he might be restricted on the field. Will Reid curtail the play-action passes and long handoffs? Will Mahomes be able to evade Cincy's pressure and make off-script plays we're used to seeing? Will he be the same Mahomes who threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns off an injured ankle in 2019?
We have our definitive declaration as to whether he'll play. The rest of the questions can't be answered until kickoff.