Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to start in AFC title game vs. Bengals despite high ankle sprain

The big question entering Sunday's showdown with the Bengals at Arrowhead isn't whether Mahomes would play, but rather how much he might be restricted on the field. Will Reid curtail the play-action passes and long handoffs? Will Mahomes be able to evade Cincy's pressure and make off-script plays we're used to seeing? Will he be the same Mahomes who threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns off an injured ankle in 2019?