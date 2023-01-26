Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on injured ankle: 'People will see where I'm at on Sunday'

Published: Jan 26, 2023 at 01:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Patrick Mahomes' participation in Wednesday's practice made headlines. It also gave him a bit of confidence in his injured ankle entering Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes told reporters on Thursday he had a surprisingly positive experience in Wednesday's session, providing positive momentum prior to Thursday's practice.

"I thought I had a good day yesterday," Mahomes said. "Overall, probably better than I expected."

Mahomes isn't yet guaranteed to play Sunday, although it certainly seems as if he will. How much he's physically able to do in the conference title game remains to be seen.

"I feel like I can still do a lot of things but we'll see as we get closer and closer to the game," Mahomes said.

Mahomes was a surprise full participant during Wednesday's practice. He's aware media members are focused intently on monitoring his gait, telling reporters, "I've seen videos of me walking, I don't know what you can really get from me walking."

Mahomes added: "People will see where I'm at on Sunday."

From now until Sunday, Mahomes will continue to follow the directions of the Chiefs' training staff while cautiously preparing for Kansas City's latest date with Cincinnati, a team that has beaten the Chiefs in each of their last three meetings.

Mahomes will hope to be as ready as possible to get the job done the fourth time around.

"If you're not fired up to play a team that beat you three times in a row coming up in the AFC Championship Game," he said, "you're not gonna be excited for anything."

