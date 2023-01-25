Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) practices Wednesday ahead of AFC Championship Game

"I mean he's had injuries before so he can bank on that past experience that he's had," Reid said. "He'll do fine. It's just a matter of making sure that he's safe. Safe as you can be out there on the football field."

Mahomes said he's spent the majority of the last few days focusing on treatment, rehab and film study to prepare for the Chiefs' AFC title game rematch with the Bengals. The ankle injury isn't the worst ailment Mahomes has been forced to battle in his career; Mahomes said his toe injury suffered in the 2020 season is what bothered him most.

Mahomes has experience playing through a similar ankle issue: In 2019, he suffered a high ankle sprain to his left ankle in the season-opening game, which limited his ability to follow through on his passes, but didn't force him to miss time.

This time around, his injury is on the leg that he uses to push off when throwing.

"Yeah, it's very similar. Just a different ankle," Mahomes said. "Especially different ankles at the quarterback position when you're planting and throwing off different stuff. So the last one, it was the leg that I landed on, so I had to find ways to throw where I could land and keep it in the right spot. This time I'll have to find ways to be able to push off and be able to still make the throws the right way. So definitely similar in a sense but obviously different limitations and stuff that I'll have to work through."

Mahomes exited Kansas City's Divisional Round game against Jacksonville after suffering the ankle injury, forcing the Chiefs to turn to veteran backup Chad Henne. Mahomes eventually returned, though, leading the Chiefs to a 27-20 win over Jacksonville.

He'll hope to play every offensive snap in a game that could send the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years -- even if he has to fight through some pain to get the job done.