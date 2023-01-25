NFL's unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each AFC team

Sauce Gardner receives most of the attention when it comes to the Jets' secondary; with a name like Sauce, it was bound to happen. (Yes, his elite play in Year 1 had something to do with it, too.) Those who watched the Jets consistently in 2022 will quickly state that Reed was darn good this season, as well, making for quite a cornerback tandem that had the Jets in a great spot early before injuries undercut their postseason chances. Reed's first season in New York made the Jets' front office look wise: The 26-year-old posted career highs in tackles (80) and passes defensed (12), adding an interception and a forced fumble. Every time I turned on a Jets game, he flashed on the screen. We spent much of the first half of the 2022 season raving about New York's young draft picks (e.g., Gardner, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson II), but their free-agent decisions weren't too shabby, either. I'm excited to see Reed play for New York again in 2023 under the direction of Robert Saleh. He's the tough, physical type of cover man who reminds folks that playing cornerback is about more than just finesse.