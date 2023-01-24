NFL's unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team

At his previous NFL stop -- Tennessee -- Raymond was a backup receiver who doubled as a returner, at least for some of his time with the Titans. In 2021, he landed in Detroit, where he continued to return punts and finished fourth on the team in receiving targets (71). The Lions extended him last March, and they're undoubtedly pleased with what they received in return. Raymond finished second on the team in receiving yards this season (616, on 47 catches), and although he didn't find the end zone as a wideout, he routinely made plays that advanced the ball downfield for one of the NFL's most explosive (and surprising) offenses. He also earned second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner, averaging a healthy 13.2 yards per return and scoring a touchdown. It will be interesting to see how the veteran's role evolves as the team continues to incorporate 2022 first-round receiver Jameson Williams, but Raymond has certainly made the most of his chances in Detroit.