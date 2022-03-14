Around the NFL

Haason Reddick, Eagles agree to three-year, $45M contract

Mar 14, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles are adding a big-name edge rusher in free agency with Philly roots.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million contract with Haason Reddick﻿, per a source informed of the situation.

The deal includes $30 million guaranteed, with a max value of $49.5 million with incentives.

The 27-year-old is the first big-name edge rusher to agree on a deal.

After being selected with the No. 13 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, Reddick's career started slowly -- 7.5 total sacks in his first three seasons. But he began to take off in 2020, netting 12.5 sacks in the final year of his rookie contract.

Last year in free agency, clubs were concerned his 2020 was an aberration after his early career struggles. He signed a one-year prove-it deal in Carolina last offseason.

Prove it he did.

Reddick led the Panthers with 11.0 sacks and 18 QB hits in 2021. His 23.5 total sacks since 2020 are the fifth-most in the NFL over that span. Reddick is one of three players with 300-plus tackles and 30-plus sacks since entering the league in 2017 (others: DT Cameron Heyward and DT DeForest Buckner).

Developing into a relentless edge rusher, Reddick showed great burst and the ability to cause havoc behind the line of scrimmage.

Reddick has generated the third-highest sack rate (3.2%) in the NFL since 2020 (minimum 500 pass-rush snaps), per Next Gen Stats.

The Eagles struggled to apply consistent pressure off the edge last season. Upgrading that area was a priority for general manager Howie Roseman, and he made an immediate splash play to open free agency.

The former Temple Owl now heads back to Philly a much richer man.

