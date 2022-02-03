NFL's unsung heroes in 2021 season: One player from each NFC team

San Francisco's turnaround forced the football world to take note of the heroics of do-everything playmaker Deebo Samuel, who certainly deserved the attention. But lost in the praise for Samuel was Aiyuk's career-best season, in which he caught 56 passes for 826 yards and five touchdowns. Aiyuk certainly benefitted from sharing the field with Samuel, but he also did his part when targeted, making both the easy and difficult grabs to help the 49ers' offense keep moving. Aiyuk racked up 254 receiving yards on slant routes this season (including playoffs), the most in the NFL. When it came time for San Francisco's Cinderella-like postseason run, Aiyuk was there to make a difference, too, catching nine passes for 135 yards in the 49ers' three playoff games. He finished third in receiving in an offense that also included Samuel and all-world tight end George Kittle, and he didn't trail them by much. Aiyuk was challenged by his coach to be better in his second NFL season, and he answered the call.