Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson headline top 10 most complete NFL running backs entering Week 5

Rushing score: 99

Receiving score: 89

Pass-blocking score: 77

OVERALL RB SCORE: 94





The only surprising aspect of McCaffrey's career-high four-touchdown game was that it didn’t happen sooner. Even though he missed 23 of a possible 39 games while with the Panthers from the start of the 2020 season up until he was traded to the 49ers last October, McCaffrey still received top marks in multiple receiving categories among running backs. Furthermore, the former No. 8 overall pick finished top three at his position in receiving yards (2,364), receiving yards over expected (+461) and yards after the catch over expected (+403) from 2018 through 2021. His 3,152 rushing yards were 10th-most in that span.





Kyle Shanahan has taken McCaffrey’s game to a completely different stratosphere since the back relocated to San Francisco ahead of Week 7 last season. From that point through the end of the regular season, McCaffrey led all running backs with 464 receiving yards and once again found himself in the top three in both receiving yards over expected (+74) and yards after catch over expected (+67). This season has been no different, as the 27-year-old leads the league in rushing yards (459) and is tied for the most rushing touchdowns (six) through four games -- both the most through the first four games of a season in his career. McCaffrey also has the second-most receiving yards (141) among RBs, while his +10.2 receiving EPA is the top mark at his position.





In his seventh season, McCaffrey is somehow still getting better.