Top 10 off-ball linebackers entering Week 7 of 2023 NFL season: Ravens, Jets each boast two selections

Tackling score: 95

95 Coverage score: 89

89 Pass rush score: 65

65 OVERALL LB SCORE: 91





As running backs and tight ends have gotten slimmer and faster in the modern NFL, linebackers who possess quality agility and coverage skills have become coveted assets. And no linebacker has heeded the call more than Warner.





Where the two-time first-team All-Pro separates himself from his peers is as a coverage defender. Since 2018, opponents have completed 29.1 fewer passes than expected when targeting Warner as the nearest defender in coverage -- the best mark among all players in that span, not just linebackers. The former third-round pick has shown no signs of slowing down in his sixth pro season. Opponents have scored 14.9 fewer points than expected when targeting Warner in coverage, the best mark among linebackers this season.