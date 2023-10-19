Week 7 NFL picks: Jaguars or Saints on Thursday night? Dolphins or Eagles in epic Sunday clash?

Why Ali is taking the Jaguars: The Saints' defense rightfully receives plenty of adulation, but don't overlook what the Jaguars' unit has done in recent weeks. Since the start of the team's three-game win streak (Week 4), Jacksonville has generated the most turnovers (9) and points off turnovers in the NFL (31; tied with Jets, Lions). The Jags -- who look like they'll be without CB1 Tyson Campbell (hamstring) -- will probably need to turn takeaways into touchdowns on Thursday night, too, if they're to extend their run to four straight. And they should get at least a few opportunities to do so, as the Saints have given up the rock five times over their past three games. Despite one of the best collections of skill players in the NFL, New Orleans' offense just hasn't quite clicked yet, eclipsing the 20-point mark only once this season. If Trevor Lawrence's knee issue prevents him from suiting up, discard everything you just read. Advantage, Saints.