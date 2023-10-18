NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Jalen Ramsey is returning to practice Wednesday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources. Ramsey is being designated to return from injured reserve, where he's spent the first six weeks of the season after undergoing meniscus surgery in July. Ahead of schedule in his recovery, Ramsey won't play Sunday against Philadelphia and will be eased back into action, Wolfe reported.
INJURIES
- RB Kene Nwangwu (back) has been activated from injured reserve.
- WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR.
- LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) has been placed on IR and will miss at least the next four games.
INJURIES
- OT Riley Reiff's knee injury that kept him out of Week 6 was not a setback from the injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this season, but a new injury, coach Bill Belichick told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- DB Josiah Scott
ROSTER CUTS