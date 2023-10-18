News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 18

Published: Oct 18, 2023 at 09:37 AM
Around the NFL Staff

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 5-1-0

INJURIES

  • CB ﻿﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿﻿ is returning to practice Wednesday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources. Ramsey is being designated to return from injured reserve, where he's spent the first six weeks of the season after undergoing meniscus surgery in July. Ahead of schedule in his recovery, Ramsey won't play Sunday against Philadelphia and will be eased back into action, Wolfe reported.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB Kene Nwangwu (back) has been activated from injured reserve.
  • WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR.
  • LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) has been placed on IR and will miss at least the next four games.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 1-5-0

INJURIES

  • OT ﻿﻿﻿Riley Reiff﻿﻿﻿'s knee injury that kept him out of Week 6 was not a setback from the injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this season, but a new injury, coach Bill Belichick told reporters.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 5-1-0

