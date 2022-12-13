Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered torn ACL vs. Patriots, out for remainder of season

An MRI has confirmed Arizona's worst fears regarding Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals quarterback suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Murray suffered the non-contact injury while scrambling on the third play of the Week 14 prime-time game, planting to cut upfield and instead tumbling to the ground in pain. A cart was required to help a visibly emotional Murray exit the field.

Now that his diagnosis is confirmed, it's clear why Murray was so upset. The quarterback had already dealt with a hamstring issue that cost him two games earlier in the season, and his ACL injury will not only end his 2022 campaign but also force him to travel a much longer road back to the playing field.

Murray signed a highly publicized five-year, $230.5 million extension with Arizona in the offseason, but the first season following the agreement was significantly underwhelming. Arizona failed to rediscover the offensive prowess that propelled it to title-favorite status early in the 2021 season, struggled to establish cohesiveness with a rotating cast of receivers, and was forced to turn to veteran Colt McCoy for a pair of starts at a crucial point in the season.