Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) ahead of schedule in recovery, could return to practice this week

Jalen Ramsey is far ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery, and the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback could return to practice with the Miami Dolphins as soon as this week, per sources.
Initial timelines for Ramsey projected a potential December return following the surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee, which Ramsey injured the first week of training camp.
But Ramsey, 28, has progressed rapidly through his rehabilitation process. The next step for him is returning to football activities, and the Dolphins will have 21 days once they open Ramsey's practice window to ramp him up gradually before moving him to the active roster.
Whenever he returns, Ramsey will provide a major boost to a Dolphins team that's off to a 4-1 start entering Sunday's game against the Panthers -- despite ranking 26th in points allowed and 23rd in yards surrendered.