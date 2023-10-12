Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says single-season passing record 'would definitely be cool' but only 'if we could get to where we want to get as a team'

A long season still lies ahead, but the Miami Dolphins offense is swimming at an awe-inspiring pace.

Following their 524-yard showing in a 31-16 win over the New York Giants in Week 5, quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ and the Dolphins have piled up 2,568 yards of offense. It's the most for a team in NFL history through five games, having surpassed the St. Louis Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" in 2000, which sped out to 2,527 yards.

Leading the "Greatest Show on Surf," Tagovailoa has also set a stellar pace, one that has him in stride to threaten Peyton Manning's single-season passing yards mark.

Tagovailoa admits racking up the prestigious record would be something to celebrate, but if it doesn't complement team triumph, it's all for naught.