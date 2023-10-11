Bears WR D.J. Moore, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase highlight Players of the Week

Chase and quarterback ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Joe Burrow﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ were back in prime form on Sunday, leading the Cincinnati Bengals past the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20. Chase hauled in a franchise-record 15 receptions to go with 192 yards and three touchdowns. Chase's stat line put him in rarified company as he joined Hall of Famers Steve Largent and Jerry Rice, along with Jimmy Smith and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tyler Lockett﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, as the only players since 1950 with 15-plus catches and three or more receiving TDs in a game, per NFL Research.