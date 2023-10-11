Bears WR D.J. Moore, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase highlight Players of the Week

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 5? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow were back in prime form on Sunday, leading the Cincinnati Bengals past the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20. Chase hauled in a franchise-record 15 receptions to go with 192 yards and three touchdowns. Chase's stat line put him in rarified company as he joined Hall of Famers Steve Largent and Jerry Rice, along with Jimmy Smith and Tyler Lockett, as the only players since 1950 with 15-plus catches and three or more receiving TDs in a game, per NFL Research.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Needing a spark to get their first victory of the season, the Chicago Bears were buoyed by the game-breaking ability of Moore, who keyed a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. The stars aligned for Moore, who was a big-play machine, grabbing eight receptions for 230 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Moore hit pay dirt from 20, 11 and 56 yards, while adding a 58-yard reception, as well.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Crosby ran amok at the Green Bay Packers' expense on Monday night, keying the Las Vegas Raiders' 17-13 win. Buoyed by a tireless motor, Crosby posted five tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, four QB pressures and three run stuffs.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Warner was everywhere and anywhere the San Francisco 49ers needed in their statement-making 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. In the first half, Warner ended consecutive Cowboys drives with a forced fumble and a sack. He filled up the stat line with eight tackles, the aforementioned sack and forced fumble and a second-half interception.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
"The Leg" was at full strength on Sunday, as Zuerlein was automatic over and over again in the New York Jets' 31-21 victory over the Denver Broncos. Zuerlein was responsible for 17 points in total, tallying a pair of extra points and a whopping five field goals.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
In a dominant 34-0 win for the New Orleans Saints against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Grupe was just about perfect. Grupe racked up 10 total points, converting each of his four extra points and booming a pair of field goals from 54 and 53 yards. For good measure, he recorded five touchbacks on seven kickoffs.