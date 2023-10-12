Chase Claypool aims to be himself in fresh start with Dolphins: 'I know I'm a good teammate'

Claypool's athleticism has never been questioned. He racked up over 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Steelers by using his size and ability to his advantage, but at this point, that feels like it happened ages ago.

Now that he's with a team that possesses a capable offense, Claypool has an opportunity to salvage his reputation as a playmaker, provided he proves he's worth a spot in Miami's speedy offense.

"I think I just (will) be the same person I've been in terms of being a teammate," Claypool explained when asked what it will take for him to earn playing time in Miami. "I know I'm a good teammate. I don't have to do anything extra to like -- don't have to do too much to try and prove that. Just be myself, and I'm excited about being around a new group of guys and showing them what I can do."

If Claypool needs a reason to be motivated with the Dolphins, he'll find plenty. Miami's offense is as explosive as it gets, resetting the record for the most total yards gained through a team's first five games in a season, surpassing the 2000 Rams with 2,568 yards. They lead the NFL in points per game (36.2), passing yards per game (327.8) and rushing yards per game (185.8). It's a well-oiled machine; all Claypool has to do is find a fit in Miami's transmission.

If he picks up the playbook quickly and makes a greater effort than he did in Chicago, Claypool should fit in just fine. This offense won't struggle with finding a way to use his talents. And he just might fix his reputation in the process.