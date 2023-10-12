Around the NFL

Chase Claypool aims to be himself in fresh start with Dolphins: 'I know I'm a good teammate'

Published: Oct 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Chase Claypool﻿'s forgettable tenure with the Bears ended with both a thud and a breath of fresh air for the receiver.

Chicago sent him to Miami for a late-round pick swap, admitting defeat in its 2022 attempt to supply ﻿Justin Fields﻿ with a bigger-bodied playmaker. Claypool, meanwhile, received a new start with a contender, where he'll have to make a greater effort than he did with the Bears to crack the Dolphins' talented lineup.

"One thing that you have to do on this team is you have to earn the privilege to play with a group of guys on the only place that matters," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday, "and that's grass."

Claypool did not earn such a right with the Bears, where his effort was rightfully criticized in Chicago's Week 1 loss to Green Bay. A week later, he increased his intensity enough to catch three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown but was told to stay home instead of reporting for work less than two weeks later, effectively ending his time with the Bears.

With almost no negotiating leverage, the Bears rid themselves of off-field drama by trading Claypool to Miami, where his new teammates have been impressed by his 6-foot-4 frame.

"I told him, he looks like a freaking machine moving out there," receiver ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ said. "He's got a big frame, that's one thing that stands out. For his size, he is picking them up and putting them down, so I'm excited to see him play."

Related Links

Claypool's athleticism has never been questioned. He racked up over 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Steelers by using his size and ability to his advantage, but at this point, that feels like it happened ages ago.

Now that he's with a team that possesses a capable offense, Claypool has an opportunity to salvage his reputation as a playmaker, provided he proves he's worth a spot in Miami's speedy offense.

"I think I just (will) be the same person I've been in terms of being a teammate," Claypool explained when asked what it will take for him to earn playing time in Miami. "I know I'm a good teammate. I don't have to do anything extra to like -- don't have to do too much to try and prove that. Just be myself, and I'm excited about being around a new group of guys and showing them what I can do."

If Claypool needs a reason to be motivated with the Dolphins, he'll find plenty. Miami's offense is as explosive as it gets, resetting the record for the most total yards gained through a team's first five games in a season, surpassing the 2000 Rams with 2,568 yards. They lead the NFL in points per game (36.2), passing yards per game (327.8) and rushing yards per game (185.8). It's a well-oiled machine; all Claypool has to do is find a fit in Miami's transmission.

If he picks up the playbook quickly and makes a greater effort than he did in Chicago, Claypool should fit in just fine. This offense won't struggle with finding a way to use his talents. And he just might fix his reputation in the process.

"I think this is an opportunity for guys in our locker room to see who he is and for him to express himself to the guys in the locker room," quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ said. "We're going to base our opinions and things about Chase or any other person that we end up acquiring off of really our own opinions."

Related Content

news

Jaguars hope to avoid jet lag after two-game London trip in key AFC South game against Colts 

The Jaguars are back stateside after two-games in London. They'll look to avoid a jet-lag induced slow start this Sunday in a key AFC South showdown with the Colts.
news

Frank Clark, Broncos agree to pay cut, clearing way for potential trade

Frank Clark's decision to switch teams in a lopsided AFC West rivalry hasn't gone according to plan, and the experiment could end soon. Clark and the Broncos agreed to a pay cut that reduces his salary to the minimum.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes 'very, very proud' of Jared Goff, rejects 'lazy' bridge quarterback narrative

Roughly two and a half years after he was shipped off to what was supposed to be a wasteland in Detroit, ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is playing the best football of his career. Lions GM Brad Holmes said on NFL+ that Goff is no bridge QB.
news

Jayron Kearse, Cowboys ready to face Kellen Moore: 'Pretty sure he's champing at it, but we're champing at it as well'

After an embarrassing loss to the 49ers last weeks, in Week 6 the Cowboys defense will face a Los Angeles Chargers offense helmed by former Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse believes emotions and motivation will be at a high.
news

Lamar Jackson takes London: 'It means a lot, just for NFL football to be going global'

Having already arrived in London ahead of the Ravens' Week 6 showdown with the Titans, Lamar Jackson was taken aback by the realization that he has an international fanbase. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says single-season passing record 'would definitely be cool' but only 'if we could get to where we want to get as a team'

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits racking up the prestigious single-season passing record would be something to celebrate, but if it doesn't complement team triumph, it's all for naught. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins not thinking about trade talk: 'Not worth my time and energy'

﻿Vikings QB Kirk Cousins﻿ is in the final year of his existing contract, which also includes a no-trade clause. Cousins, however, doesn't sound too interested in considering such a future -- at least not yet.
news

Week 6 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Broncos-Chiefs on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Broncos face the Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) questionable to play vs. Broncos

Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's tilt against the Broncos. Kelce was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving him a shot to suit up on the short week.
news

Frank Reich plans to simplify things for 0-5 Panthers: 'The answer is do less'

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich plans to simplify things for his winless team heading into the Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.