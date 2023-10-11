NFL trade candidates: Notable players who SHOULD be moved before the league's Oct. 31 deadline

Here is the part where I get into the should/would nuance with my stated premise.





Should the Vikings trade Cousins after a 1-4 start to the season and the absence of star Justin Jefferson expected to loom for at least four weeks? Probably so, yes. Will they? Doubtful.





There are several issues with shipping out Cousins before the deadline, starting with the QB's no-trade clause. He got a massive contract the last time he hit the open market. Would he give up the chance to do so again? Even if a team trading for him offered a new extension, would it be as much as he could get on the open market? Then there is the destination. Barring a catastrophic injury for a top-tier team in the next couple of weeks, who would give up assets for Cousins at this stage? How would a team fit the deal under the salary cap? How much would the Vikings insist on getting in return?





The questions have no easy answers.





In the long run, the Vikings would be better off if they could find a way to trade Cousins. Currently holding a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could draft a dynamic long-term answer under center. Even without Jefferson for a spell, Cousins is good enough to stack at least a few wins over the next 12 weeks, pushing the Vikings further down the draft board. If you put backups Jaren Hall or Nick Mullens under center, the odds of a high draft pick skyrocket.





It's easy to make the case for the Vikings to trade Cousins. Pulling it off in reality would be much more difficult.





Perhaps the more likely move for Adofo-Mensah in a season tilting awry is to trade Danielle Hunter.





After the two sides couldn't agree to a long-term pact this offseason, they agreed to a one-year reworked deal that included a no-tag clause, making Hunter a free agent at the end of the season.





Hunter has been a beast off the edge early in the season, netting six sacks (tied for second-most in the NFL) with nine tackles for loss (tied for most). Looking healthy for more than a year, Hunter is the type of player a contending club could add to bolster the pass rush ahead of a playoff run.