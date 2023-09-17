Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns says contract talks 'on hold' with 2023 season underway

Burns turned in a great performance that exemplified his worth in Week 1 against the Falcons, recording two sacks, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a QB hit. The two-time Pro Bowler played in 46 out of the team's 48 defensive snaps in the defeat, per Next Gen Stats, which clarified any questions of his standing with the team.

As Carolina is set to host the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, Burns is looking to take advantage of the spotlight with contract talks "on hold" and aims to once again prove he deserves to be paid among his contemporaries.