Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen planning to sign with Panthers practice squad after two seasons away due to injury

After two seasons away from the NFL, running back Tarik Cohen is making a comeback attempt.

Cohen, who has not played in the league since 2020 due to injuries, plans to sign with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.

Though he does not have a spot on the active roster as of yet, this still marks an accomplishment for the 28-year-old, who suffered multiple injuries after a promising start to his career.

Cohen was drafted by the Chicago Bears as a fourth-round pick in 2017. Despite his 5-foot-6 height, he made a name for himself with his jack-of-all-trades abilities, collecting yardage as a rusher, pass-catcher and special teams player. Cohen earned a Pro Bowl nod in just his second season, having recorded 725 receiving yards, 444 rushing yards, and 411 yards returning punts.

Cohen unfortunately suffered a serious knee injury in Week 3 of the 2020 season that sidelined him for the remainder of the year and all of 2021. He attempted to make a return to football last year, but tore his Achilles during a May 2022 workout, pushing back a comeback once again.

Now healthy for the first time in a while, Cohen's signing with Carolina's practice squad is the next step toward a potential return to game action.