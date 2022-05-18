Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen tore Achilles during workout Tuesday

All the hopes and aspirations for Tarik Cohen returning to the football field have once again been met by hardship.

Cohen, who was released roughly two months prior by the Chicago Bears, tore his Achilles while working out Tuesday during a training session that he was live-streaming on his Instagram account, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Cohen, 26, was working toward a comeback after missing all of the 2021 season due to a knee injury, but Tuesday's setback all but erases any promise of a 2022 return to the field.

During his workout, Cohen could be seen grabbing the back of his leg after he fell to the floor.

A dazzling all-purpose threat for the Bears as a rookie in 2017, Cohen was sensational in his second season, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a punt returner in 2018. He was apt at returning kicks, as a receiver out of the backfield and rushing the ball. A solid season followed in 2019, but injuries derailed Cohen thereafter. Since the start of the 2020 season, Cohen has played in only three games.