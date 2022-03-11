Around the NFL

Bears releasing Tarik Cohen after RB missed majority of last two seasons due to knee injury

Published: Mar 11, 2022 at 01:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

After causing him to miss the entire 2021 season due to injury, Tarik Cohen's knee ailment has also cost him his job.

The Chicago Bears have informed the running back he's been released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Cohen sat out of the most recent campaign because of a torn ACL suffered back in 2020 that ended his season after just three games. He was expected to return at some point in 2021, starting the season on the physically unable to perform list and ultimately never leaving it. He's yet to make a full return from the injury.

Three total games played in the last two seasons and an uncertain timeline that's already well behind schedule was enough to convince Chicago to part ways with Cohen. When healthy, Cohen is a dynamic playmaker with the potential to be a game-breaker in the right situation, be it on offense or on special teams as a returner. He racked up over 1,100 scrimmage yards, scored eight total touchdowns and led the league in punt return yards in 2018, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

With the lengthy timeline in mind, though, it's fair to wonder if he'll ever reclaim his rare abilities to impact a game.

Cohen's next step is to get healthy -- fully healthy, more than enough to pass a physical -- and then find the right opportunity to show he still has the skills and explosiveness to make a difference for a team in need of a versatile playmaker. We'll see who ends up demonstrating interest.

Related Content

news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Jaguars releasing running back Carlos Hyde after one season with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing running back Carlos Hyde, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has been the subject of trade interest around the league. Could the veteran lineman be headed to a new team?
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

The Cleveland Browns plan to tender RFA running back D'Ernest Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Center Jason Kelce announces he's returning to play for Eagles in 2022 season

All--Pro center Jason Kelce announced Thursday he will be returning to play for the Eagles in his 12th NFL season with a video tweeted Thursday.
news

Sterling Shepard agrees to restructured contract with Giants to return to New York for seventh season

The longest-tenured Giant will be back in New York for a seventh season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday Sterling Shepard has agreed to a restructured contract.
news

Bears trading pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chargers for multiple draft picks

The Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
news

Cowboys having active trade conversations involving tackle La'el Collins

The Cowboys are having active trade conversations involving right tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW