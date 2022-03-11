Bears releasing Tarik Cohen after RB missed majority of last two seasons due to knee injury

After causing him to miss the entire 2021 season due to injury, Tarik Cohen's knee ailment has also cost him his job.

The Chicago Bears have informed the running back he's been released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Cohen sat out of the most recent campaign because of a torn ACL suffered back in 2020 that ended his season after just three games. He was expected to return at some point in 2021, starting the season on the physically unable to perform list and ultimately never leaving it. He's yet to make a full return from the injury.

Three total games played in the last two seasons and an uncertain timeline that's already well behind schedule was enough to convince Chicago to part ways with Cohen. When healthy, Cohen is a dynamic playmaker with the potential to be a game-breaker in the right situation, be it on offense or on special teams as a returner. He racked up over 1,100 scrimmage yards, scored eight total touchdowns and led the league in punt return yards in 2018, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

With the lengthy timeline in mind, though, it's fair to wonder if he'll ever reclaim his rare abilities to impact a game.