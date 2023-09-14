Top 10 rookie debuts of the 2023 NFL season: Fifth-rounder at No. 1! Rams, Texans each boast two picks

KEY WEEK 1 METRICS:

15 targets, 10 receptions, 119 receiving yards, +7.9 receiving EPA (expected points added) when targeted -- led all rookies in all four categories

45 yards after catch, +19 yards after catch over expected





WEEK 1 OVERALL SCORE: 91





While Nacua was a hot name in dynasty circles this summer, few likely expected the fifth-round rookie to deliver that kind of production in his NFL debut. The BYU product exploded out of the gates, tying Tyreek Hill for most targets (15) in Week 1, while leading all rookies in receptions (10), receiving yards (119) and expected points added on targets (+7.9). Nacua is just the fourth player in NFL history to finish with 10 or more receptions and over 100 receiving yards in his debut (Keke Coutee, 2018; Anquan Boldin, 2003; Sid Blanks,1964).





Matthew Stafford targeted Nacua on 15 of 34 routes run (44.1 percent), tied with Tyreek for the highest target rate of any receiver with 10 or more routes in Week 1. Perhaps it was the 22-year-old's feel for zone coverage that made him such a reliable target on Sunday. Nacua was targeted on all five of the hitch routes he ran against the Seahawks' zone looks, hauling in four receptions for 50 yards (including 24 yards after the catch).