2022 NFL season's top 10 most improbable comebacks: Vikings' win over Colts is No. 2

Where: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

When: Nov. 27 (Week 12)

Jaguars' minimum win probability: 4.4%, when the Jaguars faced third-and-21 from their own 14-yard line and trailed 27-20 with 1:51 remaining in the game.





The Ravens have lost four games in which they had a win probability of 85 percent or greater at some point in the contest (tied for most in the NFL, with the Raiders), including the defeat listed here.





A Lamar Jackson TD pass put Baltimore up by seven points just before the two-minute warning, and shortly after that, a Calais Campbell sack put the Jaguars in a third-and-21 situation. However, a pair of Trevor Lawrence completions led to a fresh set of downs for Jacksonville. Later on that drive, Lawrence threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones with a remarkable 8.2% completion probability (fifth-most improbable this season).





Doug Pederson chose to go for two to get the lead, and it paid off with a Lawrence completion to Zay Jones, before Justin Tucker missed a would-be NFL record 67-yard field goal to seal the Jaguars’ win.