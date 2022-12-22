NFL execs vote on awards: Who takes home MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Coach of the Year?

Mahomes (16 votes) easily outdistanced the runner-up, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (6.5).





So, why does Mahomes get the nod?





“Why not? He’s the best quarterback in the league,” said an AFC executive. “Hurts is having a great year. [But Mahomes] has got 35 touchdown [passes]. They win. They’ve got a lot of weapons, but he’s just so different.”





Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (4,496) and passing touchdowns, putting him well on pace to record the eighth season in NFL history with 5,000 yards and 40 TDs -- something he also did in 2018, when he won the MVP. The Chiefs have the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (29.6 points per game) and total offense (429.4 yards per game), with an NFL high in third-down percentage (51.2) and yards per play (6.5) despite the shocking trade that sent star receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami back in March.





"The games when he is really on it, they're unbeatable. And it's him," another AFC exec said. "You could argue Hurts and Allen, but whatever receivers they roll into K.C., he makes it work."





Meanwhile, Hurts has 35 total touchdowns -- 22 passing, 13 rushing -- and just seven giveaways, the best ratio in the NFL. He’s also the youngest quarterback (24) in NFL history to lead his team to 13 wins in its first 14 games. A sprained throwing shoulder clouds his status in the short term, which could impact his MVP candidacy but shouldn’t detract from what he has accomplished.





Bills quarterback Josh Allen (2 votes), Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (1) and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (0.5) also received votes.